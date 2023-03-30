Kids Are Finding Out If They Are Their Parents' "Password Child"

A new trend among kids on TikTok has some parents squirming. Teens, tweens, and even some adults are all trying to figure out if they are the family’s “password child” — or if one of their siblings is the favorite — and then sharing the results online.

What’s a password child? According Urban Dictionary, it’s the kid whose parents use their name or birthday in their passwords — and therefore the obvious favorite child in the family.

So, how do you find out if you’re the password kid? Kids are logging their parents out of their personal accounts, like Netflix, and then asking their parents for the log-in information. If the password is one of the kids’ names or related to one kid, they’re officially busted for having a favorite child.

There are other ways of determining who’s the favorite, like the “fridge kid” below who takes up all the display space, but the password trick is now seen as the gold standard for figuring out for certain who is the most loved... according to kids, at least.

While some are just having fun with the info they uncover, others are making discoveries that they must now grapple with for the rest of their life.

“My dad’s password was the dog’s name,” one troubled man confesses hilariously.

In fact, lots of people discovered that pets, hobbies, and favorite places come to mind first when their parents think up their passwords.

“I’m the only child and still did not manage to be the password child. Get on my level, b—ches,” one teen captions her video.

Once they find out if they are the password child or not, kids then take to TikTok to share their feelings. One popular trend is posting “I might not be the password child, but...”

“I might not be the password child, but I’m most definitely the reason we have house cameras,” one not-so-favored kid shared, for example.

Well, it’s time to fess up: do you have a password child? Or a password pet? If you do, your kids might find out about it soon.