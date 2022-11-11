Putting stuff on boards has never been trendier. We’ve got the classic cheese and charcuterie boards and then the more recent viral trends of butter boards and pasta boards. But this might be the greatest board of them all: period board.

The invention, which should be placed next to sliced bread and the printing press in terms of overall human achievement, was the brain child of spouses Tifany Allen-Ciota, 52, and Michael Ciota, 62, who share daughters Brooke, 30, and Courtney, 18.

“I kept seeing all these new types of boards on TikTok like a butter board and pasta board,” Allen-Ciota said. “I just thought we need a period board. I wanted my daughters to come home to a safe environment. It started out as a bit of a joke and I thought they might be a bit embarrassed but they loved it."

The boards are filled with tons of stuff that would make a menstruating person feel loads better: pads and tampons, Aleve and a heating pad, a box of tissues, and then lots and lots of junk food and chocolate. Arranged beautifully, of course.

“Your teenage daughter comes home and she’s emotional because it’s that time of the month, you want to meet her at the door with the Aleve and maybe some tissues,” Allen-Ciota says in the video. “She might just be raging but you never know.”

She then gives a run-down of what else goes on the board, arranging the chocolate and snacks, adding, “Whatever’s unreasonable is totally reasonable.”

So true.

And don’t forget a glass of red for the parents to get through the week: “Then maybe some of this for mom and dad,” she concludes.

“My husband is very talented in the kitchen,” she said in the interview. “He always put together something fabulous and he’s great at putting together charcuterie boards and now he helps me with the period boards. We include whatever they want on there to help get them through. We want them to know they are loved and supported.”

And the boards don’t just help out the girls.

“Michael doesn’t know anything about what they are going through so it helps him understand and be involved," she continued. "I’ve been taking him to shops to explain the different sanitary products and which of our girls prefers what. I’ve had a lot of other dads reach out as well on social media wanting to learn more.”

People loved the idea in the comments.

“Will you adopt me??” several people asked.

“As a mom who loves to be extra and who has two daughters who will one day be teens, totally doing this,” another said.

“As a 33 year old, I want one,” another woman said, and it’s hard not to agree. Period boards for all! Please include the wine!