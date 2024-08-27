Quirky and unique baby names have become way more normalized than ever before. And honestly, the longer a “quirky” name is in the zeitgeist, the less quirky it seems. (Looking at you, baby Apple, because now you’re grown and Apple seems like the world’s cutest name? We should’ve trusted you, Gwyneth.) But for many, choosing a super unique first name for their baby is a little nerve-racking, which is why quirky middle names are a great option.

Middle names are always a fun thing to think about when naming kids. Some people choose to go super traditional, using family names or very regal names that they don’t necessarily want their baby to go by but want to be a part of them. And others just choose a common middle name that goes well with the first and last names — think Anne, John, Marie, James. But if you want something with a little pizazz and quirk, these middle names are especially fun. Some are overwhelmingly cute, like a name for a My Little Pony, and some are just a word that sounds good and fun to say but wouldn’t exactly work as a first name.

Others on this list have been used as first names in the past, but they still work for something unique for your baby’s middle name. Hey, it’s not like anyone’s going to know their middle name anyway, right? It’s not often that people go by their full legal names for things other than their driver’s license and graduation, so why not add a little punch of joy or fun in there?

Blue Justin and Hailey Bieber just christened their brand new baby Jack Blues Bieber, and I kind of love it. Color names have been "in" for a long time, and while Queen Bey can use Blue as a first name, for some of us common folk, it feels nicer as a middle name — like John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu.

Bean So many people come up with sweet little nicknames for their baby in utero, and Bean is always a popular one. I mean, it does look like one at first, so sliding it into your child’s legal name feels very full circle.

Pigeon Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images Pigeon has been a term of endearment for a long time, and it has such a sweet vintage quality to it. I just love it as a nickname, and you could even call them Pidge for short.

Rainbow Rainbow is definitely unique, so choosing it as a first name might get you some looks. (Although, who cares?) If you want this name but want it a little more subtle for your babe, use it as a middle name. It’s like a nice little magical surprise right there in your child, and isn’t that what all of us want for our kids?

Otter Cute animals as middle names? Always a win. Zoey Deschanel chose Otter for her daughter’s middle name back in 2015 and Wolf for her son’s middle name in 2017.

Love OK, so maybe Love isn’t very “quirky,” but it’s still unique and a sweet option for your baby if you want something that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Love is also great because it’s nice and short, so it works for long first names, long last names, or a combo of them. (It’s also worked out well for Jennifer Love Hewitt, honestly.)

Berry Cute food names have become very popular for first names, like Clementine or Olive, but some are still a little too unique and that’s why they work well for middle names. I think Berry is just so darn cute, and it also reminds me of a utero nickname.

Roo You know, like Kanga and Roo from Winnie the Pooh? Roo is just so darling, and I often tack it onto my own girls’ names as a little nickname (Clara Roo, Lucy Roo) from one of their favorite books, Bunny Roo, I Love You.

Dollop Look, I think Dollop works as a middle name because it is one of the cutest words ever. And how many times are we calling our babies a “dollop of sweetness”? Exactly. Just say it in a full name — Elizabeth Dollop Smith. Peter Dollop Rodriguez. Madisyn Dollop Jones. I just love it.

Cookie Another cute food name, Cookie sounds so vintage and quirky as a middle name. I feel like it’s more of a “girl” name, but obviously cookies are gender-neutral and a little boy named Robert Cookie Lewis sounds perfect to me.

Snow Love a winter baby name? Big into cold weather? Try Snow for a quirky, adorable nickname. It definitely works for boys or girls, and it's got sort of a literary vibe thanks to Snow White and Jon Snow.

Storm J_art/Moment/Getty Images This is another name that feels unique, but you could also see someone using it as a first name without fear. (Like Kylie Jenner.) But for those who love a good storm or weather moment and want to honor that for their kid, try Storm as a middle name. It feels strong but also has obvious nature vibes that make it feel almost calming and grounded.

Moon Honestly, space names are in — think Luna, Nova, Stella — but if you really just want to name your baby Moon, why not do it? Though, you can use this as a middle name, and it still sounds utterly cool and lovely. Audrey Moon Wilson? Henry Moon Vance? Lauren Moon Parker? I’m here for it.

Darling When I was little, I was obsessed with the last name Darling in both Peter Pan and 101 Dalmatians. And if, like me, you were too and are a little pissed that the love of your life did not have that surname, why not gift it to your baby as a middle name? I adore it and think it’s, well, darling.

Duck Another cute animal name? Why not! Duck is just so fun and spunky. It's already great as a nickname, so wedging it into the middle of your child's full name is a nice little option. Hazel Duck Smith or Jonathan Duck Lewiston — short or long names work with this quirky nickname.

Marmalade Like so many food names, they sound adorable but are quite the mouthful as a first name. Marmalade makes me think of England, Paddington Bear, cozy spring mornings — just lots of cottagecore vibes for this unique nickname.