Recall Issued For More Than 18,000 Temu Sling Carriers

Babywearing is a convenient, cozy way to move through the world (or your house) with your little one safely in tow. And there is no shortage of options for those interested, from type of carrier —structured, slings, wraps — to brands. But as with all things baby-related, it’s important to do your research. On Feb. 6, a sling from Sunkids Factory and sold through Temu was recalled by the United States Consumer Protection Safety Commission.

With about 18,650 sold from July 2023 through September 2024, the sling has fortunately not been associated with any unfortunate incidents. Nevertheless, the design violates federal safety regulations for sling carriers and poses a fall hazard to babies due to insufficient structural integrity and occupant retention.

Carriers involved in this recall have the number 0007-66 printed on the label and were sold in green, pink, and gray colors with mesh fabric. They also have white plastic buckles and adjustable straps.

CPSC recommends that consumers immediately stop using the carriers. Furthermore, they should take a photo of the sling carrier, cut into pieces, and email the photo to 1251530867@qq.com. Another option is to message Sunkids Factory on Temu.com to receive a full refund.

With the right equipment and knowledge, babywearing is a perfectly safe way to transport and cuddle your little one. Always read the manufacturer’s instructions before wearing your child. WebMD additionally recommends the T.I.C.K.S. method of safe babywearing.

T — “Tight.” Your carrier should be tight enough so that your baby is nice and close to you.

I — “In view at all times,” aka you shouldn’t have to move any fabric or other component of the carrier to see your baby’s face.

C — “Close enough to kiss.” A good rule of thumb is that your baby’s head should be close to your chin. Your baby’s head should be as close to your chin as possible.

K — “Keep chin off chest.” You should be able to fit at least a finger between your baby’s chin and chest. This helps to ensure that they don’t suffocate, which is the biggest risk with babywearing, especially for newborns who haven’t developed proper neck control yet.

S — “Supported back.” This is to ensure that your baby is not slumped over or curled up into a C-shape.

It’s also important to never wear your baby while doing risky or unsafe activities, like cooking by a hot stove or chopping vegetables.

CPSC reports that Sunkids Factory is contacting all known purchasers of the recalled baby sling directly. Over on Temu, the retailer’s shop is listed as “taking a break” as of press time.