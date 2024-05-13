Ryan Reynolds Shares Whether Or Not His Kid’s Name Is Revealed On Taylor Swift’s New Album

Ah, Ryan Reynolds. Great actor, funny guy, definitely a DILF. But what matters most to me is that he and his wife, Blake Lively, are super close with the one and only Taylor Swift. They’re so close, in fact, that TayTay keeps dropping their kids’ names on her albums, and even featured one of their children’s voices on “Gorgeous.” So Swifties were wondering if Taylor mentioned the as-yet-to-be-made-public name of their fourth child on her latest album, The Tortured Poet’s Department.

And on a publicity stop for his new movie If, Reynolds was asked by Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie if his fourth kid was name-dropped on the album. Reynolds, ever ready with a funny quip, piped back that he and Blake are still waiting for Swift to tell them the name of their kid.

“Just tell us: Is the fourth child’s name — the baby’s name — anywhere on the new record?” Guthrie asked.

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is,” Reynolds shot back. “And I’ll say this, we’re still waiting. So Taylor, you know, maybe start... She’s a prolific writer, I mean what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor,” he said to laughs.

Wow, way to avoid the question with a smile.

Alas, Taylor name-dropped Lively and Reynolds’ children Betty, Inez, and James on “Betty” from the Folklore album.

Among other outings, Reynolds and Lively were seen with Taylor at New York’s Met Life Stadium last fall when Travis Kelce’s Chiefs played the New York Jets (pic below).