A Mom Received A Wild Letter From Her Kid's School And Parents Are *Loving* The Vibe

Parents are freaking out over a note that a mom shared on Reddit, wondering if anyone else’s schools have done something similar.

The mom posted on the /mildlyinteresting subreddit to reveal the details of the letter, which outlined the school’s plans for an “Un Fundraiser” for the Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO). In other words, the school is totally cool with parents writing a check instead of volunteering their time. They’re also happy to do both.

“This is a voluntary fundraiser,” the letter begins. “You may choose to participate in lieu of, or in addition to any of the fundraisers we will be doing through the school year.”

The note gave different dollar amounts matched up with hilarious volunteer options like baking cupcakes, etc.

For example, parents were invited to pay $15 if they would “rather not bake anything or shop for cupcakes this year.”

Anyone wishing to “not peddle products to my family and friends from catalogs” could do so for $50.

Meanwhile, parents who did not wish to “run, walk, ride a bike or do any of the ‘fun’ things like these” were invited to pay $75 for the privilege. Alternatively, a donation of any kind was appreciated from those “happy not to clip, buy, sell or peddle anything this school year, except filling out this form.”

Redditors commented on the post, praising the school’s clever “unfundraising” efforts.

“My kids' school did this. I gladly gave $100 and I knew that every dime went to the PTO and none of it went to scammy fundraising companies that peddle shoddy crap so bad that we were embarrassed to show the catalogs to the grandparents,” one user wrote.

“They did this at little league when my kids were young. They required every family to do so many hours of volunteer work working the concessions, cooking or cleaning. I paid to opt out every year and I loved that I could!!” another wrote.

Another echoed, “This is great! I'm glad schools are finally getting the message. When my son had a fundraiser for his school we didn't want him going door-to-door asking people to buy stuff so we wrote a check and sent it to the school with the catalog. This is a much nicer way to handle fundraisers!”

One user said, “I mean it's cute, but I bet they won't be thrilled when people decline to do any of those things on the basis that they already donated.” And this is an important point to note. If every parent forgoes actually volunteering and opts to write a check, who is going to help with the harvest party? Who will man the waterbottle station during the fun run?

