15 Sex And The City-Inspired Baby Names Fit For A Future Fashion Icon

The iconic television series Sex and the City has left a mark on popular culture, from fashion trends to relationship advice and everything in between. As the show continues to captivate audiences through streaming and its And Just Like That reboot, it introduces a new generation to the unique style of the late '90s and early 2000s. You might think first of the fashion trends, but if you're an expecting parent, you can also look to the show for baby name inspiration.

For those who adore the show and the vibrant city it celebrates, here are some Sex and the City-inspired baby names perfect for your future fashion icons.

01 Carrie This list has to kick off with the show’s most iconic character, right? Carrie Bradshaw epitomizes the quintessential New York woman — stylish, independent and ever-curious. Carrie is a timeless name that embodies charm and intelligence. It can be a nickname for Caroline, Carolyn, or Carol, but it also stands on its own as a short and fun feminine name.

02 Charlotte Charlotte was the third most popular name in 2023 for a reason. Charlotte York is the epitome of grace and elegance, and the name screams just that. Her name, meaning “free name” in French, brings a touch of sophistication and old-world charm. It’s perfect for parents who value classic beauty and poise and also carries a hint of Upper East Side chic — prim yet powerful, just like Ms. York herself.

03 Miranda Miranda Hobbes, the career-driven lawyer with a sharp wit, offers a name that stands for strength and determination. The name Miranda, with its Latin origins meaning “admirable” or “wonderful,” is ideal for a future leader with a strong sense of self and ambition. This name also packs a punch of sass, fitting for a girl who’s not afraid to speak her mind.

04 Samantha Samantha Jones, the fearless PR maven, holds a name synonymous with confidence and boldness. Samantha is a name that carries an air of sophistication and independence, perfect for a girl destined to break the mold. This name is all about owning the room — just like the famous Samantha herself. The nicknames Sam and Sammi pack a punch, as well, and work if you want something more gender-neutral.

05 Stanford Stanford Blatch, Carrie’s best friend, offers a more unique and distinguished name. Stanford, meaning “stone ford,” is a name that stands out for its originality, just like he did in the series. It’s definitely a name suitable for a boy who’s sure to be a true original.

06 Aidan Aidan Shaw, the charming furniture designer and one of Carrie’s most notable loves, offers a strong name. Aidan, an Irish name meaning “little fire,” is great for a boy with a big heart and a bright future. It suggests rugged handsomeness with a sensitive side, and it’s not overly trendy.

07 Brady Inspired by Steve’s last name, Brady is a name that combines classic charm with a modern twist. It exudes friendliness and approachability, just like Steve himself. Brady, meaning “spirited” in Irish, is perfect for a child full of life and ready to take on the world with a smile. While typically used for boys, it could be fun and unique for girls as well.

08 Apple After the Big Apple, this one is for the parents looking for something more unexpected. Apple is unique and vibrant, just like the city itself. This distinctive name stands out in the crowd, making it an excellent choice for a baby destined to be as legendary as the city that never sleeps. Gwenyth Paltrow named her baby Apple, so the name isn’t totally unheard-of.

09 Smith Meaning “blacksmith,” Smith was used almost exclusively as a surname until Jason Lewis put it on everyone’s radar as Samantha’s actor boyfriend in Sex and the City. Or, to give credit where credit is really due, until Samantha created the name to help the rising star get more PR.

10 Harry Harry Goldenblatt, Charlotte’s devoted husband, brings a name that radiates warmth and loyalty. Harry, derived from Henry and meaning “ruler of the home,” is fitting for a boy who’s sure to be a leader and a cherished friend. The name also ties to British figures like Prince Harry and Harry Styles, so it works for pop culture lovers and those with English heritage.

11 Skipper Skipper Johnston was one of Miranda’s early love interests whose cutesy name fit his personality. Skipper is ideal for parents who want their child to have a name that’s unique and full of personality. Short for “ship’s captain,” it captures the essence of adventure and leadership, perfect for a boy who’ll navigate life with confidence. The name works for girls, too, as it is also the name of Barbie’s younger sister.

12 Parker Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress who brought Carrie Bradshaw to life, Parker is a name that captures the essence of creativity and charisma. Meaning “park keeper” from ancient times, Parker is a strong name with a slight nature theme. It’s not one of the most popular names in the world, but it still feels classic and timeless.

13 Enid Enid Frick, the high-powered editor who briefly employed Carrie, offers a name that stands out with its distinctiveness. Enid, of Welsh origin, means “life” or “spirit.” It’s a great option for a girl who’ll be unique and memorable — much like the character herself. It also has the short but sweet quality of a middle name that would complement many first names.

14 Scout Yes, this is the name of Steve’s dog and, later, his bar. Don’t discount it, though — Harper Lee famously used the gender-neutral name meaning “to listen” in To Kill a Mockingbird, and several celebrities have since chosen it for their children (Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s middle child Scout LaRue Willis arguably being the most recognizable example).

15 Amalita Questions may remain about the root of Amalita’s jet-setting lifestyle, but her joie de vivre is never in doubt. Carrie’s extravagant friend (remember how casually she paid for Carrie’s Dolce & Gabbana heels?) only appeared in Season 1, but she definitely made an impression. The name, which means “industrious,” is just as chic as the character.

The Next Generation of Icons

Sex and the City is full of questionable decisions, but the names and aesthetics of the show remain timeless. With names that capture the essence of the show’s unforgettable characters and the city’s dynamic energy, your little one is bound to start life with a bit of that NYC sparkle.