Will And Just Like That Get A Third Season? Here’s What We Know

Whether you love the show or absolutely hate it, there's no denying that the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That is a hot topic these days with the power to send the internet ablaze. From the announcement of Kim Cattrall's big return to Carrie and Aidan's highly anticipated reunion, there's a lot of juicy gossip for people to talk about regarding this series, whether it's good, bad, or somewhere in between. And while the second season is only just getting started, it's honestly never too early to talk about Carrie and co.'s future and what viewers could most likely expect from a possible And Just Like That Season 3.

But first, a disclaimer: Before you go and get too excited about anything, it's worth clarifying that the series has yet to be officially renewed by Max for a third season. In fact, it may be a little while before any such news is unveiled, given that Season 2 has only just begun. But considering all of the delectable drama known to take place both on and off the screen from this show, it feels only inevitable that more seasons are to come from all of this. Because, when you think about it, if they can get Cattrall to return in any capacity — a previously thought impossible feat — then anything is possible, right? This includes getting picked up for another season. Third time's the charm, after all.

When will And Just Like That Season 3 premiere?

Given that a third season hasn’t even been announced yet, it’s difficult to say when fans could expect this imaginary season to debut. If you look at the show’s history, however, you can get somewhat of a sense of what the timeline might look like. Season 1 premiered in December 2021, with Season 2 hitting the streaming platform in June 2023. If that time frame remained the same, then audiences could expect Season 3 to come out roughly a year and a half from now, which would make it December 2024. Maybe January 2025? But again, this is all just conjecture at this point.

Who is returning for Season 3?

Obviously, until we all know how Season 2 ends, there’s no way to know for sure who could be back for another season. But considering that this isn’t a crime drama and no one will end up murdered (probably), there’s a solid chance everyone who was in Season 2 could come back for more if the opportunity presented itself. Naturally, one would assume the show’s three big leads, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt), and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), would be automatic givens to return. And depending upon where things go with this whole Aidan storyline, John Corbett could easily be brought back as well.

The same goes for other OG members like Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), and Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), who have remained crucial parts of the story — though many of us would agree that poor Steve deserves better than what he’s been given lately. Then there are newbies Sara Ramírez (Che Diaz), Karen Pittman (Dr. Nya Wallace), Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), and Christopher Jackson (Herbert Wexley), whose characters could definitely fit into future seasons in some form or another.

It all depends on where things leave off. So, until Season 2 comes to a close, all cast members (and their fates) are fair game.