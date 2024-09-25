Being a new mom can be exhausting — physically, emotionally, and yes, financially. Babies are expensive little guys! That’s why this new TikTok trend — which has led to hundreds of people performing random acts of kindness to help moms out — has us all tearing up.

The trend, referred to as “she deserved the purse,” has amplified a unique method of getting money to moms who need it.

Earlier this month, TikTok user Denaesha Gonzales posted a video, showing a sparkly purse abandoned among baby supplies at Target.

Denaesha inferred that a new mother had likely chosen to buy things for her child rather than herself, and captioned the video: “she deserved the purse.”

“To the Mother who chose themselves last, you deserve the world tonight and always,” she wrote.

The TikTok has since amassed 4.3 million likes, and beyond that, has inspired others to extend a helping hand to new mothers, who so often put their children before themselves.

One of the top TikToks is by influencer Tabitha Swatosh. Also captioning her video: “she deserved the purse,” Tabitha took to Target and hid wads of cash in baby supplies, stuffing the money in diaper boxes, baby cold kits, and under the lids of baby formula.

Many commenters applauded Tabitha’s act of kindness with some sharing how the gesture touched them personally.

“I was a mom at 19 who wanted the purse, this trend brings so much warmth to my heart🥹,” one user wrote.

“I’ve actually found this one time in a store by me, I was on WIC could barely afford groceries and when we got formula we found $100 with it. The stress that was lifted knowing we were eating that day,” shared another.

Another influencer, Avery Woods, participated in the trend, inspired by her own experience as a new mom.

“When I gave birth to our first born, we were so broke, like beyond broke,” she explained. “We were on food stamps. I had applied for state medical insurance because we had no health insurance in order for me to go get ultrasounds of our baby. It was one of the most challenging times of our lives, but we are so grateful we went through it.”

Avery chose to hand out gift cards to moms face-to-face, to ensure the money made it to its intended recipient.

Unfortunately, as the trend has grown in popularity, it has also drawn the attention of some bad actors. Videos have been posted to TikTok of people rifling through baby supplies in stores, trying to find any money potentially hidden inside.

The trend has also faced criticism for being “performative.” Commenters have pointed out that people filming themselves leaving money or handing it out comes across as insincere.

Personally, I feel like even if someone did the trend for likes, there’s really no harm done. As long as they’re actually leaving the money, a mom is still benefitting, regardless of the original intention.

On that note, definitely do not rip apart baby supplies you have no need for to find money! How rude is that! It’s rare we get a trend so wholesome and positive, and entirely based on doing good for moms in need. Let’s try to keep it that way!