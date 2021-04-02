Many of us live and breathe in our loungewear all day long. Rotating through our collections of sweatpants and sweatshirts has become second nature, and this matching shorts set from PRETTYGARDEN will keep that rotation going as we welcome the warmer weather ahead.

Though it’s marketed as a pajama set, this 4.3 star-rated set comes in a plethora of different tie-dye patterns and designs (as well as a few stripe and animal print motifs) and is offered in sizes small through XXL. They have an easy pull-on closure, and the fabric is lightweight yet still sufficient. Though the sets vary in price depending on size and print, you won’t need to fork over more than $40 for both the long sleeve shirt and a set of shorts.

“I almost gave this away as a gift but I took a second look, tried it on, and kept it for myself! Really comfy soft shorts!” said one five-star reviewer.

“The quality is top notch and the color scheme (blue tie dye) is pretty!” another reviewer raved. “I have washed the outfit in cold water and threw [it] into a dryer on the low setting. It came out perfect...no shrinkage. The top is very loose which is great for sleeping and lounging.”

You may want to buy these sets in bulk based on how often you’ll be wearing them. Over 6,000 customers gave them a five-star review, and perhaps your glowing review will raise that total even higher.

