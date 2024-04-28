Shopping
60 Chic, Flattering Outfits Under $35 That Don't Cling To Your Body
If you love flowy and chic, you’ll love these.
by Maria Cassano Updated: 2 hours ago Originally Published: April 28, 2024
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Bodycon clothes aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Fortunately, loose, flowy outfits can be just as chic — but some fabrics and cuts definitely look more polished than others. Per usual, Amazon has plenty of options when it comes to stylish pieces that don’t cling to your body. And the best part? None of these easy, breezy outfits will cost you more than $35.
01 This Elegant Waist-Tie Maxi Skirt With Elastic In The Back
This
maxi skirt offers elegance in the front and comfort in the back. Its A-line silhouette has slits to boost volume and its high, wide waistband has a gorgeous bow, but the back features both a zipper and elastic to create a fit that moves with you. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 5 02 This Lightweight Button-Down That’s Made Of 100% Cotton
This short-sleeve
button-down blouse is made from 100% cotton and woven into a thin, breezy texture that’s designed to mimic linen. The result, according to reviewers? “Clean, billowy linen feel [that’s] very airy and cool,” one wrote. Another raved: “Obsessed! I just bought this shirt and I've worn it at least three times. It's so comfy and looks great as business casual and casual.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 9 03 A Loose Lounge Set You Could Wear To Work
Since it’s loose, breathable, lightweight, and stretchy, this
wide-leg lounge set is comfortable enough to wear to bed or around the house. That said, its cropped pants and tailored tank have reviewers styling it up, as well: “I wore with a jean jacket to brunch and plan to wear to work as we have a casual dress code,” one wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 16 04 A Flirty Sundress That’s Shockingly Comfortable Sundresses are undeniably cute, but few are as comfortable as this one, which is made from a polyester-spandex material that’s silky and stretchy. Still, its flowy sleeves and wrapped V-neck silhouette let you dress it down with sneakers for daytime adventures or dress it up with heels for parties, date nights, and weddings. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available styles: 23 05 This Kaftan Dress That’s The Epitome Of Chic & Comfy
When it comes to chic but comfy clothing,
kaftan dresses take the cake — especially when they’re made from flowy rayon that glides against your skin. This piece pulls right on with its loose silhouette that fits most sizes, and its fluttery sleeves and V-neck work equally well as both a dress and a cover-up. 06 A Denim Dress That’s Actually Comfortable & Soft
Denim can be rigid and uncomfortable, but this
denim shirt dress is the exception. For one, the cotton fabric is softer and drapier than most, so it’s “ great for summer wear,” according to one reviewer. For another, the tunic silhouette, short batwing sleeves, and side splits make it laidback and loose-fitting. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 2 07 These 100% Cotton Casual Shorts That Are Cute Enough To Wear Out
These
shorts are certainly comfortable enough for lounging thanks to their elastic drawstring waistband and 100% cotton fabric, but these casual shorts are still cute and functional enough to wear out of the house. Their rolled-hem legs and roomy pockets have reviewers calling them their “ favorite shorts ever.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 37 08 This Laidback Crochet Cardigan That’s Comfy Yet Chic
I have this
crochet cardigan in light gray, and I throw it on whenever I want coverage without constriction. Its loose weave is cozy yet breathable, while its oversized open-front silhouette and dropped shoulders are effortlessly chic without compromising on comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 28 09 This Oversized T-Shirt That’s An Update On Your Go-To Style
For those days when you want to look cute with minimal effort, this
oversized T-shirt is your fashion failsafe — especially since you can tuck it, tie it, or leave it loose. It’s made from a rayon-spandex blend that’s soft, stretchy, and breathable, and its elbow-length rolled sleeves look trendy, yet laidback. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 23 10 This Eyelet-Pattern Tank Top That You Can Dress Up Or Down
Whereas most tank tops are pretty casual, this
tank top has an eyelet-pattern fabric that makes it look a lot more polished. As a result, it dresses up jeans shorts and fits right in with skirts, slacks, and blazers — all while remaining stretchy and breathable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 17 11 This Dress That’s The Ultimate Throw On & Go
“This is such a
great basic to add to your wardrobe!” wrote one reviewer who bought this casual shift dress in multiple colors. Its babydoll design features a loose waist, a flowy skirt, and puff sleeves with thick elastic cuffs — and despite the full-coverage crewneck, buyers described the fabric as “ light and airy.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 8 12 These Linen-Blend Palazzo Pants That Are A “Wardrobe Essential”
“These
linen trousers are a summer wardrobe essential,” one reviewer wrote. “They're light and airy, making them incredibly comfortable in warm weather.” While the rayon-linen-blend fabric is thin for breathability, but also lined for opacity. They even have an adjustable drawstring waist and functional pockets. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available styles: 13 13 A Beach Cover-Up That Also Doubles As A Tunic Top Or Dress
Sure, it’s designed for wear as a
beach cover-up, but plenty have worn this V-neck piece as a loose, flowy top or even as a dress. Its rolled sleeves offer options, its irregular hem provides depth, and its rayon fabric is cool and breathable. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 38 14 These Stretchy Wide-Leg Pants You Can Wear Just About Anywhere
The gym, the sofa, the office, the market, the beach — reviewers have worn these
wide-leg pants just about everywhere. Their high waistband is extra-thick and extra-stretchy to give them some shape, but the relaxed legs are made from a soft material that breathes and moves with you for all-day comfort. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 19 15 A Cutout-Waist Maxi Dress That “Fits Like A Dream”
It cinches at the cutout waist, but otherwise, this
maxi dress is surprisingly flowy. “I was worried it was going to be to tight in the stomach but it fits like a dream,” one reviewer wrote. Since it’s sleeveless and made from 100% cotton, it’s also light and breathable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available styles: 7 16 A Classic Tank Dress That Comes In 40+ Colors
Looking for the perfect throw-on-and-go outfit for warm weather? This casual
tank dress fits the bill. The fabric is light and flowy, the scoop neckline is effortlessly chic, and the tunic silhouette looks great without clinging — plus it has pockets and is easy to layer when temperatures drop. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 42 17 These Laidback Cropped Pants Made From Cotton & Linen
Wear these
cropped pants around the house on a lazy Sunday afternoon or style them with your favorite tank top and sandals for the farmers market. They’re made from a blend of cotton and linen for that crisp, breezy feel, and they have an elastic waistband and two pockets to boost comfort and functionality. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 6 18 This Babydoll Blouse That One Reviewer Said They Got Mountains Of Compliments On
This
ruffle neck babydoll blouse will get you tons of compliments wherever you wear it. As one reviewer noted, “I ordered the red one and the amount of compliments I have received while wearing it is amazing. I plan to order one in every color.” This lightweight polyester-blend blouse includes cap sleeves for extra style and can be flawlessly worn from desk to drinks. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 17 19 A Spaghetti-Strap Jumpsuit Reviewers Never Want To Take Off
“I've never been so comfortable and I don't plan to ever take this off,”
one reviewer raved about this spaghetti-strap jumpsuit. Its soft, breathable fabric billows down from the scoop neckline and turns into wide legs that allow you to move freely. It also has pockets — and you can wear it alone or layer it over a T-shirt and under a denim jacket. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available styles: 43 20 This Versatile Pleated Skirt For Any Weather Or Occasion
Thanks to its airy chiffon fabric, comfortable elastic waistband, and versatile midi length, this
pleated A-line skirt is easy to style for any occasion. (It looks equally as gorgeous with flats and a tank as it does with knee-high boots and a coat.) “I wear it all the time,” one reviewer wrote. “I want to buy this in every color.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 38 21 This Spaghetti Strap Dress With Pockets That Comes In 64 Colors & Prints
It’s hard not to love a versatile piece you can wear multiple times per week, like this
soft spaghetti strap swing dress. Crafted from a blend of rayon and spandex, this breathable dress can also work as a bathing suit cover-up. It’s also great to pack on vacation if you plan on grabbing dinner after hitting the beach. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 65 22 These Throwback Cargo Pants That Are Comfy & Stretchy Cargo pants are another Y2K trend making a big comback — but according to reviewers, they’ve never been this comfortable and well-fitted: “I love these pants!” one customer raved. “They are so comfy, feel stretchy at the waist, and you can tie them at the bottom so that aren’t so low!” They’re also made from cotton and have six pockets per pair. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 14 23 This Cutout Mini Dress That’s Sultry But Not Clingy
Reviewers have called this
mini dress “really cute” thanks to its crisscross cutout waist that transitions into an open back — but its rayon fabric, fluttery sleeves, shirred elastic bodice, and flowy skirt make it equally as cooling and comfortable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available styles: 10 24 These Ponte Pants That Look Like Slacks But Feel Like Yoga Pants
These Amazon Essentials
wide-leg pants are made from Ponte fabric, which “drapes nicely, feels thick and stretchy, and is not see-through,” according to reviewers. As a result, they could easily pass for slacks at work or dress pants at a wedding — but they’re so comfortable, “they feel like yoga pants.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 2 25 This Lightweight Blouse With Sleeves You Can Customize
Whether you prefer a three-quarter or a long sleeve, this
versatile lightweight blouse allows you to wear it both ways. This chiffon V-neck is a great choice for the office or a night out. Its high-low flowy hem accentuates its style, and it’s available in so many prints that you’ll likely want to snag a few. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 30 26 These Silky Joggers That Come In Lots Of Fun Animal Prints & Solid Colors, Too
Thanks to these
joggers, you no longer have to choose between sweats, yoga pants, and trousers. The silky material breathes, the stretchy drawstring waist keeps you comfortable, and the timeless silhouette is easy to dress up with your everyday accessories. They come in lots of colorful animal-print options as well as solids. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available styles: 27 27 These Crossover Butterfly Shorts That Compare To Aerie & Lululemon
Reviewers have called these
crossover shorts “ amazing” and “the most comfortable shorts” they own. Others have compared them to expensive brands like Aerie and Lululemon. The double-layer design offers coverage underneath the flowy butterfly fabric that stretches with you, and they have a side pocket to hold your phone. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 18 28 A Cozy Lounge Set Made From A Sturdy Crosshatch-Pattern Fabric
This cozy
lounge set comes with a short-sleeve top and drawstring shorts with pockets. Both have a unique crosshatch patterning, and reviewers wrote that the fabric feels “ nice and thick,” but “ not so heavy that you are uncomfortable throughout your sleep.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 9 29 This Swing Dress You’ll Get So Many Compliments On
With its soft, stretchy fabric, this
short-sleeve swing dress is comfortable enough to sleep in — but if you did, you’d miss out on the “ many compliments” other reviewers received due to the cute tiered skirt and high waist. You can get it in just about any solid color, all of them with pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 30 30 This Sleeveless Chiffon Tank With Pleats In The Back
Beat the heat while looking fashionable with this
sleeveless chiffon tank. This top is long enough to pair with leggings for a quick outfit but also looks chic with jeans. Pleats in the back give it a little extra texture, and it’s so loose and flowy that you might even be tempted to wear it to bed. (Which you can — nobody’s stopping you.) Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 42 31 This Loose-Fit Henley That Looks Great With Jeans
You can easily pair this loose-fit
waffle knit henley with jeans to look chic all year round. That said, it’s a versatile top bound to match plenty of bottoms already in your wardrobe. It’s crafted with a breathable blend of fabric that includes spandex for a little stretch and couldn’t be cozier. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 37 32 The “Most Comfortable Work Pants” Reviewers Own
“The
most comfortable work pants I own!” one reviewer raved about these wide-leg trousers. Unlike rigid, restrictive slacks that cut into your waist, these have all-around elastic with an adjustable tie, and the lightweight polyester billows out for a flowy but professional look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 32 33 This Comfy Summer Staple That Has Pockets
With a stretchy elastic waistband, flowy fabric, a versatile length, and two pockets, this
midi skirt has all the makings of a stylish, comfy summer staple. “This is exactly what I hoped it would be. Excellent fit, fabric, and style,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 19 34 A Henley Tank Top With Snap-Closure Buttons & Made Of An Opaque Fabric
Thanks to its V-shaped neckline and snap-closure buttons, this henley
sleeveless top is a trendy take on your standard tank. It’s also made from ribbed fabric that’s stretchy, soft, and breathable, but still thick enough to remain opaque, according to reviewers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 29 35 This Casual Tee With A Good Amount Of Length For Taller People
If you happen to be on the tall side, you’ll love the length of this
casual short-sleeved shirt. Available in plenty of patterns, it’s a good choice for weekend wear. Made from a soft fabric blend that includes rayon and spandex, it offers some shape without clinging to your body. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 37 36 This Flowy Skirt With An Easy Pull-On Elastic Waist
If you love all things whimsical and cottagecore, this
maxi skirt helps you feel like you’re harvesting herbs from a forest (even if you’re just meeting your friends for brunch). It’s made from crinkly, double-layer cotton with a lettuce-edge hem, and the elastic waist is comfy yet secure. Available sizes: Small — Large Available styles: 14 37 These Drawstring Shorts With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating
These
sweat shorts have earned an overall 4.5-star rating from thousands of reviewers thanks to their soft fabric and stretchy drawstring waist. “So cozy and cute, and I never want to take them off,” one reviewer wrote. “I am obsessed [and] plan on getting them in multiple colors.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus Available styles: 17 38 This Free-Spirited Skirt That Goes With Almost Any Top
Reviewers have paired this
skater skirt with just about everything, including tanks, T-shirts, crop tops, blouses, and bodysuits. Its flared silhouette and cotton construction make it timeless and comfy, while its tiered ruffles and elastic waistband give it a Free People-like feel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 24 39 A Sleeveless Mini Dress That’s Made Of 100% Cotton
No matter how many dresses you have, you probably don’t have anything like this
sleeveless mini dress, which is made from 100% cotton and has pockets. Its billowing silhouette, dropped armholes, and seamed babydoll detailing make an immediate statement while remaining easy, breezy, and comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available styles: 12 40 This Cozy Lounge Set In Matching Or Coordinating Colors
Made from 100% rayon, this
lounge set is comfy, cooling, and stylish at the same time. It includes a ribbed-knit short-sleeve top and high-waisted shorts with pockets. Get them in the same color for a matching set, or opt for contrasting shades that could pass for a casual outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 17 41 This Gauzy Coverup That Reviewers Incorporate Into Their Wardrobe
Gauzy, lightweight, and effortlessly chic, this
button-down tunic makes for a great swimsuit coverup. That said, its 100% cotton construction and three-quarter-length sleeves have reviewers styling it in countless ways: “I wore it with a long vest,” one wrote, while another said, “I work from home and purchased this because it looks formal while being super comfy and lightweight.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 13 42 These Paper Bag Shorts With A Stretchy, Adjustable Waistband
Because the waistband has both elastic and a tie that you can adjust for the ideal fit, these
paper bag shorts are as comfortable as your favorite lounge shorts and significantly more elevated. They’re made from polyester that mimics a “ lightweight breathable linen material,” according to one reviewer — and they have roomy, convenient pockets. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available styles: 7 43 This Lacey V-Neck That’s Bound To Make An Impression
Turn things up a notch with this
V-neck top with gorgeously delicate lace sleeves. It’s soft, comfortable, and perfect for a special event. False collar buttons give it an elevated look without any hassle, and its pleated swing hem helps add texture and movement. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 10 44 This Trendy Take On Your Standard Button-Down
A trendier take on your standard
button-down, this cotton blouse has puffy lantern sleeves and a scalloped design along the V-neck collar. According to reviewers, it’s also “ very breathable” with “a luxe texture,” so it’s comfortable, polished, and easy to style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 12 45 These High-Waisted Yoga Pants With Roomy Pockets In Front
Whether you wear these
yoga pants to the studio or just out to run errands, you’ll love their high-waist and flared crop. Made with a fabric that includes four-way stretch, they’re great for mobility and won’t restrict you as you attempt to master crow pose once and for all. They also have two roomy pockets in front for all of your on-the-go accessories. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 7 46 This Airy Chiffon Cardigan With Over 43,000 5-Star Reviews To Back It Up
Whether you layer it over a tank top or use it as a quick bathing suit cover-up, this
floral cardigan deserves a place in your wardrobe. It has loose puff sleeves and would make a great accent piece for any warm-weather ensemble. Not only is it a best-seller, but it has well over 40,000 Amazon customers singing its praises in the form of a coveted five-star review. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available styles: 44 47 The Ultimate Outfit For People Who Overheat
“I LOVE these dresses for going out casually because it’s more put-together than many outfits that keep me comfortable during hot flashes,”
one reviewer wrote about this button-down maxi dress. Another wrote that it’s “ very cool in super hot weather” due to its breathable cotton fabric and loose, breezy silhouette. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 21 48 This Gorgeous Chiffon Blouse That One Reviewer Wrote Had “Exceptional” Quality
Look and feel fancy with this next-level
chiffon top, which is effortless to wear. With a draped V-neck front and short sleeves, it’s the perfect way to take your look up a notch without overdoing it. “The quality of the chiffon fabric is exceptional. It's lightweight, breathable, and drapes beautifully, perfect for warm weather or layering under a blazer for a more polished look. I love how the fabric doesn't wrinkle easily, which is a huge plus for busy days when I need to look put together without a lot of fuss,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 20 49 This Ruffle Top That’s Equal Parts Comfy & Cute
Who says flowy can’t be sultry? This
ruffle-hem top may be loose-fitting, but its cropped silhouette and plunging bow-tie neckline make it “cute with just enough sexiness,” one reviewer wrote. Others commented on how “ soft and comfortable” the fabric feels. Available sizes: 18 Available styles: Small — XX-Large 50 A Lightweight Topper You Can Wear To The Beach & Beyond
Cover up your bathing suit at the beach, elevate an outfit comprised of a T-shirt and shorts, or achieve breezy coverage alongside a sundress. Reviewers find themselves reaching for this
lightweight top constantly, all because it’s “ thin and soft and beautiful” — not to mention they “get compliments on it all the time.” 51 This Unique Loose-Fit Top With Folded Sleeves
Changing up the sleeves of a standard top can be a complete game-changer — just check out the soft folded sleeves of this
loose-fit top, and see how they add something extra special. This top will also gain compliments for its cute button detailing up the sides. It’s great to wear any day for any occasion. Just prepare yourself to hear “Where did you get that?” on repeat. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 14 52 These Jumpsuit Overalls For Comfy, Effortless Style
With wide legs and a square neckline, this
sleeveless overall makes for an on-trend one-and-done outfit — and yes, they have pockets. While the legs are loose and flowy, the shirred bodice hugs your shape, but it’s still plenty comfortable thanks to its all-over elastic. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 10 53 This Loose-Fitting Peplum Top That Has A Little Bit Of Stretch
While this
peplum top has a loose fit to it, its fabric blend includes a little bit of spandex to give it a comfortable stretch. Great to pair with jeans or leggings, it’s comfortable for all-day wear and couldn’t be cuter. “The fit is perfect,” said one five-star reviewer. “The material feels good and doesn’t wrinkle easily. I’ll be ordering more for sure.” You can also buy it in a two-pack in select colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors/styles: 21 54 This A-Line Maxi Skirt That’ll Help You Achieve Both A Dressed Up & Dressed Down Look
Whether you’re going to the beach or out to a dinner party, give this
maxi skirt its time to shine. Crafted from chiffon, this A-line skirt has an elastic waist for comfort, and comes in 24 beautiful patterns, from florals to animal prints. It has a great flow and is versatile enough to be an all-season favorite. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 24 55 These Knit Pants That Feel & Stretch Like A Lightweight Sweater
Get the best of both worlds with these
cropped sweater pants from The Drop. Per their name, their cropped silhouette makes them look like wide-leg slacks — but a closer look reveals that they’re made from a knitted rayon material that feels like your favorite sweater. Needless to say, they’re stylish enough for everyday wear, but super comfy for lounging. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X Available styles: 10 56 This Soft V-Neck Top With Drawstrings
The drawstrings on this
patterned blouse give you a chance to customize the look and fit of it. Made from lightweight and soft chiffon, it’s comfortable for all-day wear. It has long sleeves that have an accentuated flare by the wrists and comes in plenty of bold patterns that are bound to get noticed. Available sizes: 1X — 5X Available colors: 20 57 This Breezy Button-Down With A Turn-Down Collar
This
roll-up blouse gives you plenty of options on how to wear it — you can tuck it in, tie it up, roll down the sleeves, or cuff them. On chillier days, you can even use it as a top layer. Its turn-down collar helps dress it up a bit, so it may also be a solid option for in-office work days. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 28 58 This T-Shirt Dress That Comes In Over 50 Colors & Patterns
When you’re looking for a nice casual dress that won’t cling, this
T-shirt dress will be just the ticket. Available in over 50 prints and colors, it’s crafted from a rayon blend that includes just a bit of spandex for a comfortable stretch. With nearly 20,000 five-star reviews to back it up, it’s safe to say that it’s the perfect anytime dress. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X Available colors: 51 59 These Cozy High-Waist, Medium-Weight Palazzo Pants
With a high waist and a slightly heavier fabric than many competitors, these
wide-leg palazzo pants are a great way to add more dressy vibes to your outfit of the day. They come with an elastic waistband for comfort and a zipper and hook-and-loop closure. Speaking of loops, they also have belt loops if you want to accessorize these pants further. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large (Also available in long & short sizes) Available colors: 31 60 This High-Neck Tank With Ruffles That One Reviewer Called “Versatile Enough For Any Occasion”
This
high-neck ruffle tank is a cute addition to any wardrobe. It’s lightweight and breathable enough to wear to all-day outdoor events and is double-lined to avoid any transparency. Plus, it has plenty of fans. “Whether I'm dressing it up with a skirt or down with jeans, this tank top effortlessly transitions from day to night. It's versatile enough for any occasion, making it a staple piece in my wardrobe,” said one five-star reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 31
This article was originally published on
April 28, 2024