When I was growing up, my Aunt Bo would absolutely spoil us every single time we saw her. My lovely aunt would tape every single episode of Fraggle Rock off of HBO for us, since we didn’t have cable, and that was just the tip of the iceberg. Now that I’m an adult, I realize she had a lot of extra time and money for us because she didn’t have kids of her own, and she loved us so much. And she loved being an aunt.

And now I know that she was a magical creature now known as a SINK aunt (Single Income, No Kids).

What’s great about SINK aunts? Since they don’t have kids of their own, and since they love to spoil their nieces and nephews, they have the time, resources, and motivation to absolutely pour the love onto kids.

Over on TikTok, one proud SINK aunt, Julia Davis, who spends most of her time on the platform sharing amazing cat mom videos, took a break from her felines to share how much she loves her niece (and how she shows it).

In a video captioned, “A SINK mom never comes empty handed,” she captures her last visit to see her 2-year-old niece.

It starts with a really big hug — and then they get to the presents. Auntie has brought along a dinosaur swimsuit, a Bluey dress, a new gymnastics outfit, a new purse, and those foam dinosaurs that grow to a huge size in the sink.

At the end of the parade of gifts, the little girl says, “Thank you for my prizes.” And Aunt Julia replies, “You’re welcome for your prizes.”

You can tell how much love she has for this little girl.

Down in the comments there was a SINK roll call as a number of amazing aunts shared how much they love their nieces and nephews (and how much they cost them).

“I’m a sink aunt to a teenager now. Nothing has changed the surprises are just a bit more expensive now lol,” one woman wrote.

“After not seeing him for a few months, my nephew walks up to me and says ‘did you get me something?’ like excuse me sir but yes i did,” another SINK aunt said.

“I’m a sink aunt to a 11 month old baby and Lord does my bank account know it. I just can’t help it,” another added.

Of course, things can get complicated when your SINK aunt decides to change things up a bit.

“I was a SINK aunt for years and my niece and nephews thought I was so rich! Now I’m married with a child and life isn’t as exciting for them,” one person shared.

SINK uncles got a little love, too.

“I had a SINK uncle growing up. He’s still my favorite and he helps me out when I need it,” one person wrote in.

And one person’s misunderstanding was practically right on point.

“I definitely thought SINK meant ‘she brings everything but the kitchen sink’ 🤣 seems like I was basically right.”

Let’s hear it for the world’s SINK aunts!