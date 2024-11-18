Snapchat’s New Location-Sharing Features Are Here (And They’re Already Making Our Family’s Lives Easier)

As you probably already know, Snapchat is one of the most popular visual messaging services (it’s used by over 850 million people every month!). Still, it can be daunting for parents who grew up sending emails instead of Snaps to figure out how to help their teens connect safely online.

Fortunately, Snapchat’s in-app Family Center is here to help. A hub with tools and resources, Family Center gives parents insight into their teen’s Snapchat activity — and no, it’s not snooping. In order to use it, both teens and parents must agree to link their accounts.

For instance, parents can see who their teens are friends with on Snapchat and who they’ve been chatting with recently. Parents can also set up content controls, disable conversations with My AI, and, thanks to Family Center, review some of their teen’s settings in an effort to help families have informed conversations about the choices that are best for them.

Snapchat

Now, for the new stuff: Snapchat’s Family Center is getting an upgrade with new location-sharing features to make it even easier for families to stay connected while out and about. With a simple tap of a button in Family Center, parents can easily ask their teen to share their location and vice versa, helping to keep everyone on the same page on each other’s whereabouts.

Snapchat

But wait, there’s more! Snapchat will soon be rolling out travel notifications. Families who opt-in can set up notifications for when their teens arrive or depart from up to three specific locations. It’s a helpful reminder for all your teens’ comings and goings, and parents will no longer have to constantly text, “Hey, did you make it to practice?” or “Are you on your way home yet?” The app takes care of that for you, making sure you’re in the know.

Snapchat

By default, Snapchat's location-sharing is always off, and the app doesn’t allow users to share their location with anyone who isn’t already a friend. (That means strangers can’t track their whereabouts.) For teens sharing their location with friends, Snapchat is soon adding visibility into location-sharing selections in Family Center, too. That means parents can see which friends their teen shares their location with on Snap Map.

Snapchatters sharing their location with all friends will also start to see even more safety reminders pop up when they add someone new to their friend list, especially if that person might not be part of their real-world circle. Who doesn’t love a gentle nudge?

Snapchat’s Family Center updates are a win-win for parents and teens. They provide parents with insight into their teen’s online activity without intruding on the space they need to grow and connect with their peers. By promoting safety, encouraging openness in communication, and providing new ways for families to stay in touch, Snapchat is helping to create a healthier, more secure digital environment. Families can enjoy peace of mind while maintaining trust, transparency, and connection in their relationships.