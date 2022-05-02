From now through May 4, known by fans as Star Wars Day (for the way the date sounds like the catchphrase, ‘May the force be with you’), LEGO is offering a slew of cool Star Wars themed sets, perfect for the space drama nerds in your house, whether it’s your kids, your partner, or you.

Starting today, you can peruse the offerings, which range from Luke Skywalker’s new Landspeeder set to the actual trash compactor set from the famed movie scene, and there’s something at every price point. Some of the promotions require VIP access, but don’t despair — you can join their free VIP loyalty program via LEGO’s website.

If you’ve got aficionados of Lego and Star Wars at home, these sets are sure to keep kids — and adults — occupied for hours of hands-on, screen-free entertainment. Just don’t step on them.

Through May 8, LEGO is also running the following promotions:

LEGO Star Wars purchases totaling over $40 will get you an AT-ST walker set.

LEGO Star Wars purchases totaling over $160 will get you a Lars Family Homestead Kitchen set.

LEGO Star Wars purchases totaling over $70 will get VIP members an exclusive Mandalorian key chain.

There’re also a few other perks celebrating the day. VIP members will be entered in a contest to win a book by C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, as well as two LEGO Star Wars sets signed by him, and VIP members will earn double points on all LEGO Star Wars purchases.