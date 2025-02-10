The Florida Department of Health Launched A Website for "Strong Florida Moms" To Push Pro-Life Values

The Florida Department of Health and Department of Children and Families recently launched a new website and initiative called Strong Florida Moms, offering “parenting resources” for pregnant people and new families.

And while this may seem like a great resource for those looking for support or help pertaining to family and pregnancy, there are a few glaring biases that hold hands with the Strong Florida Moms website, including their “strong commitment to pro-life values.”

“Today, the Department of Health and Department of Children and Families announced additional wraparound support for life from pregnancy and beyond with the launch of Strong Florida Moms. This new initiative advances Florida’s strong commitment to pro-life values by further supporting Florida women through motherhood ... Whether preparing for pregnancy, navigating the first years of parenthood, or seeking community support, both sites aim to serve as a resource for all stages of parenting,” the Feb. 4 press release reads.

The release continues: Under the Governor and First Lady’s leadership, Florida is ensuring families statewide have the tools they need to ensure the best outcomes for pregnant women and their children, from pregnancy through the early years of life,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo.

“Through the resources now provided by the Strong Florida Moms and Father First programs, Florida will continue to support the lives and well-being of Florida’s families, advancing our vision that all Floridians have the opportunity to lead long, healthy, and fulfilling lives.

The phrase “the best outcomes for pregnant women” seems to mean one thing in particular to Florida government agencies, and that outcome has nothing to do with abortion, the morning-after pill, or any sort of reproductive care about contraception.

The Strong Florida Moms website, which claims to be a resource hub for expectant families, has several options to read up on things like safe sleep, developmental milestones, and childhood education. However, for those looking for early support and resources during their pregnancy (possibly an unexpected pregnancy), the Strong Florida Moms website does not seem to be keen on any sort of resources pertaining to abortion.

In fact, if you search the term “abortion” in the Strong Florida Moms search field, there will be no results. Just a message saying, “No content that matches your search criteria. Please update your search and try again.”

When typing the search term, “Plan B” into the search bar provided, the website does provide a list of results, with the top two being contact information for a “pregnancy crisis center” (CPC) called Pregnancy Care Center of Plant City.

Why is this alarming? Well, CPCs are often unregulated and nonmedical. They often offer services like free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and baby items under the guise of a helpful, non-judgemental center for pregnant people feeling conflicted. They almost always operate from an antiabortion perspective.

CPCs may spread false information about abortion, birth control, and STIs and often target low-income people who might otherwise choose an abortion. These centers are often funded by national organizations (Strong Florida Moms, anyone????) that provide support and training to advance a broad-scale antiabortion agenda.

This definitely tracks as the Florida Department of Health has been open and honest with its “strong commitment to pro-life values.”

Governor Ron DeSantis has also expressed his agenda to strip away a woman’s right to choose including signing a six-week abortion ban (which went into effect May 1, 2024). The ban prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with few exceptions. Doctors risk prison time just for treating the patient in front of them. So before a pregnancy might even be detectable to a person or on an ultrasound, a pregnant person is completely out of luck to have an abortion in the state where they live.

Florida residents looking for birth control or information about abortion services can look to Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. Their comprehensive care covers everything from gender-affirming care to run-of-the-mill pelvic exams. Planned Parenthood prides itself on being a source of clear, accurate information and resources that a pregnant person who may not know exactly what their future holds can trust.