A teacher posted a TikTok, venting to her followers about a strange exchange she had with one of her student’s parents regarding some birthday invitations.

TikTok user @ktlarson27 posted a video claiming that the mom of one of her students expected her to pretty much do all the work regarding her child’s birthday invites including writing and stuffing.

She explained that the parent asked her for a class list so she could invite all the kids to the party and she was actually going to send the invitations to the school so that the OP could pass them out. The teacher was also invited. So far, so good. Very demure. Very mindful.

However, things took a turn pretty quickly when she realized that the invitations were brought to the classroom unstuffed. Even still, the OP was fine with stuffing them and putting them in each kid’s mailbox at school.

“I was gonna stuff the invitations and the envelopes, stuff them, because they weren't stuffed, and then put them in the mailboxes,” she said.

Then, she opened up the invitations and realized that none were addressed except for hers.

“I opened them up. Only the first invitation was written on none of the rest. And that parent messaged me during the day with the information, and I thought that was for me for... because I was invited. No, I was expected to write all the invitations,” she explained.

“‘No’, I responded. I can't write all these invitations out, and I sent them home with the class list. Nope, not what I can do. Bye...”

What in the world are parents thinking?! This is totally out of line with any sort of duty that a teacher has.

Several TikTok users chimed in with their thoughts on her strange experience.

“I was out at ‘the envelopes weren’t stuffed’ What the heck made a parent think that was okay?” one user asked.

Another joked, “Plot twist - you’re also hosting the party 😆 That’s why you’ve been invited.”

“The fact that parents think teachers have time to address and stuff party invitations. We don’t have time to use the BATHROOM ma’am!!!” another said.

Another teacher wrote, “This happens all the time with valentines. They just send in a sealed box of valentine cards and expect teachers to write names on them and stuff them in envelopes.”

Note to all parents: teachers are neither your personal assistant nor admin!