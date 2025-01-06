A teenage daughter is asking Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” thread if she’s in the wrong after her mom put up a fight about using her makeup. The original poster (OP), 19, said she was happy to help her mom apply makeup with supervision. However, based on some past experiences, she was not inclined to lend out her products. Unfortunately, that did not stop her mom, and sh*t hit the fan from there.

“I (19) did my mom’s (56) makeup yesterday for fun. She ended up really liking how I was able to cover up her dark spots and asked me what I used. I told her it was a color corrector that I bought in Korea,” the OP explained before noting that her mom loved the look so much that she asked her daughter to explain how color-correcting makeup worked.

After her mom insisted she wanted to use the same makeup tomorrow, the OP agreed and asked if she could please wake her up so that she’d be there to help her apply the product.

“I was extremely nervous about this because she has a history of using my makeup without asking me and 99% of the time she uses products incorrectly and damages them. So, I told her I’d rather she not use mine at all but if she insisted, to have me there to make sure she doesn’t f*ck up my products that I paid for,” she explained.

She added that she even considered hiding the color corrector before sleeping so that no matter what, her mom wouldn’t use it without her supervision. Despite this, she decides to trust her and go to bed.

Unfortunately, that trust was quickly broken when she woke up that next morning to see her mom rummaging through her products in my room, learning that her mom had already used the color-correcting makeup.

“I bolt up and look at it and am horrified to find that she’s done everything I was scared she’d do. She didn’t know how much of the product to use, so she overshot and now there are two humongous craters in the product. She also MIXED the two colors that are in the product,” she explains.

“The green is supposed to counteract redness and the peach is supposed to counteract dark spots—she mixed both together so now the entire product is just this ugly, muddy mess.”

After asking her mom why she deliberately went against her wishes, she was quickly dismissed and ordered to “hurry up” and give her even more product before she left for the morning. Instead, the OP kicked her out of her room. Her mom told her that she had overreacted about the entire situation.

“I spent the morning crying in frustration. It’s not like she was asleep while I did her makeup with the color corrector, SHE SAW ME USE IT AND LITERALLY HAD ME EXPLAIN IT. Never once did I even touch the green colored corrector, so why did she go and mix them???” she asks.

“Not to mention, can’t she see the product clearly has the color separated into their own sections? You can SEE from the fact there is no mixing that I’ve used this product intentionally not mixing the colors…SO WHY WOULD SHE THINK THAT IT WOULD BE A GOOD IDEA TO MIX THEM????”

She wants to know if she is the a**hole here. Is her mom right? Is she overreacting about this whole thing?

Several Reddit users weighed in, sharing their opinions on this teen daughter’s predicament.

“NTA. She needs to pay you back the cost of everything she ruined (because it sounds like she wouldn’t know what to buy to replace it) and unfortunately you’re going to have to keep all of your makeup in a bag that stays in your room or somewhere she can’t find it,” one user said while suggesting a peaceful conclusion.

“It might help to go to the beauty store together and have an employee there explain and demo color correctors for her, and she can buy one for herself with her own money if she likes it. Maybe hearing the proper way to use a product like that from another adult that isn’t her daughter would stick a bit better?”

Another chimed in and said, “Going to a beauty store won’t help. OP’s mom destroyed the product on purpose because OP dared to tell her not to.”

Either way, this mom is not entitled to her daughter’s belongings, especially an older daughter who clearly purchased all these products on her own. Clear boundaries need to be set between the OP and her mom or sadly, situations like this will continue to happen.

Read the entire Reddit thread here.