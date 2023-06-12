Every parent has heard about the “terrible twos” and “threenagers,” and while those terms are often used to scare parents into thinking that the toddler years are nothing but tantrums, power battles, and bedtime struggles, there might be some truth to that sentiment.

One parenting coach and TikTok creator, Rachael Rogers, pointed out the similarities between the ages 2, 3, and 4 and the preteen/teen years of 12, 13, 14. The points she makes have some striking coincidences.

“Did you know that the ages of 12, 13 and 14 years old mimic the ages of 2, 3 and 4 very closely?” she says in the now-viral TikTok.

Rogers then breaks down how 2-year-olds and 12-year-olds have a lot more in common than a parent might think.

“2-year-olds — they love to say “no” or to talk back. They push the boundaries a lot. They're super sneaky and they're getting into things that they shouldn't be getting into,” she says.

“12-year-old — same, same and same.”

Next up are 3-year-olds and 13-year-olds.

“3-year-olds — they have an insatiable desire for freedom and independence. They think they can do anything on their own, the fastest and most drastic mood shifts of any other humans on the planet,” she says. “13 year olds — same, same, and same.”

Lastly, she compares 4-year-olds and 14-year-olds.

“4-year-olds — they don't think they need you anymore. They are fully convinced that they could move out right then and there and be totally fine taking care of themselves. They think they know everything there is to know about everything. This guy is not blue. The grass is not green. You're an idiot, mom or dad,” she says.

“14-year-olds — same, same, and same.”

After the video went viral, TikTok users flooded the parenting coach’s comment section with words of affirmation (and dread).

“Preteens are just giant toddlers,” one wrote.

Another echoed, “Yes omg I’ve said this all along the toddler years are just a warm up of what’s to come 🤦🏽‍♀️😭😭”

“You mean I have to do this again in ten years?” another said. Sadly, it seems that way.

Every stage of parenting comes with its own unique challenges. One day you’re thinking your kid is never going to get potty training and the next day, you just caught your 13-year-old trying to sneak out of the house at 10 P.M. It’s a true whirlwind of a ride.

No matter their age, conscious and present parenting can make all the difference. Getting to the root of a child’s behavior, practicing patience, and treating them with respect are all key whether your kid is a “threenager” or just thirteen.