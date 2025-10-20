Please say that this will not be the next big battle in the so-called War on Christmas. Last week, the Sumner County School Board in Tennessee broke out into a heated argument about whether the schools’ two-week break at the end of December should be called “Winter Break” or “Christmas Break.”

According to WSMV4 in Nashville, the school board voted last year to change the name to “Christmas Break” after calling the holiday “Winter Break” since at least 1994.

Board member Wade Evans broached the topic by reporting that his constituents were not happy with the exclusion that came with calling the vacation “Christmas Break.”

“Parents can feel a certain way, but we are making decisions that impact our kids. I’d argue that most who want to argue with me think that I want to take away something from one group or another. I think they also wouldn’t want to exclude kids,” Evans said, according to WSMV4. “I looked at 16 counties around us and one calls it what we call it.”

“Let’s make sure when we are having these conversations it is not our job to dictate to our whole community what a two week period should be called from a faith-based standpoint,” agreed another board member, Meghan Breining.

But other board members were adamant about keeping the word “Christmas.”

“Would you rather me lie to you or tell the truth. Christmas is Christmas why do we have to worry about offending everybody over the truth,” said Board Member Andy Lacy. “It’s not my intention to offend people, but Christmas is Christmas and why do we have to appease the one percent?”

“It’s not about erasing faith. It’s not about taking Jesus out of the season. In fact, I’d challenge you to say that it’s the opposite. It’s about recognizing that we are a community. That’s why I moved here. We are a community and we need to care about each other,” argued another board member, Shellie Young Tucker, according to FOX17.

The board is expected to vote on the calendar this week — on Tuesday, October 21.

This seems to be part of an organized effort by the right to put religion back into public schools despite the separation of church and state — other efforts have included book banning, religious classes, and hanging the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Watch more below from FOX17.