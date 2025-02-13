Texas Bill Would Allow Any Parent Or District Resident To Challenge The Presence Of A Book In A School Library

Libraries, particularly school libraries, have been the subject of legislation from both sides of the aisle over the past several years. Democrat-led states have implemented so-called “book ban bans,” strengthening protections for librarians and readers while Republican led states have sought to enforce stricter controls on what books are permitted in libraries and classrooms, often accompanied by harsh punishments for transgressions. And now, the Texas senate has passed SB 13, a bill that would establish advisory councils to make decisions about what books should be considered “harmful,” “indecent,” or “profane” and banned from school libraries.

The bill was introduced by Senator Angela Paxton and seeks to give parents more control over their children’s libraries and individual reading material. The bill would establish advisory committees in Texas school districts to make decisions about what is and is not appropriate for public and public charter schools, appointed by a district’s board of trustees. No new materials may be added to a collection without approval from the committee, which is only required to meet twice a year.

A majority of committee members, by law, would have to be parents of children enrolled in the district. The bill also requires schools to make their catalogs available to parents, online or in-person, upon demand. Parents would be able to make a list of materials their child cannot take out, and they would also be entitled to a list of materials their child had accessed.

The bill also allows any parent, employee, or district resident to challenge the presence of a book in the school’s collection. When a book is challenged, students are prohibited from accessing it until the council has addressed the concern.

“Parents across Texas are rightfully concerned about some of the materials available to their children in school libraries,” Paxton wrote on Facebook on February 12. “While progress was made last session, more must be done to create clear standards and strengthen safeguards. This bill enhances transparency and accountability, ensuring that school libraries are a safe and appropriate environment for students.”

This is the second time Paxton has introduced the bill. In 2023, despite a glowing recommendation from Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, the bill died in committee before it could be enacted. At the time, opponents criticized SB13 as too vague, opening up any book for removal. This session, Patrick has included the bill among his top legislative priorities.

While a similar bill HB 900 — the Restricting Explicit and Adult-Designated Educational Resources (READER) Act — was passed into law, it has since experienced legal challenges under the First Amendment that have prevented full implementation.

If passed, SB13 would be implemented September 1, 2025. It is unclear whether the same legal challenges that have hobbled HB 900 would be levied against this new legislation.