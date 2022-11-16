A Texas Teacher Was Ousted After A Student Recorded Him Admitting He’s Racist

A white Texas middle school teacher is out of a job after he was a little too candid with a group of students about his racist thoughts and feelings, including the fact that he believes that his race is “superior.”

In the video, a male teacher is seen talking casually to a diverse group of students in a classroom setting.

“Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one,” he begins, to audible student reactions in the background.

“So, white is better than all?” one student asks.

The teacher says, “Let me finish. I think everybody thinks that. They’re just not honest about it.”

Another student asks him to clarify his statements. “You said you are a racist, right?”

“I did, yeah, I’m trying to be honest,” the teacher says.

The teacher continues, “I said, ‘I am a racist.’ That’s what I said. I’m not saying it again. I said it enough. Do you know what that means? It means that deep down in my heart, I think my race is the superior race. That’s what it means to be a racist.”

The only good part of the video is the kids arguing back at the teacher.

“I’m not racist, though,” one says. “I like all types of kinds.”

Another kid says, “I respected you for a while, but now I don’t have any respect for you.”

At least the kids are all right — and they had no trouble standing up to authority.

School officials seemed to act quickly after the video was shared with them.

“Last Friday, Nov. 11, Pflugerville ISD officials were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class,” Pflugerville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian wrote in a statement. “As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, the teacher in question is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD and we are actively looking for a replacement.”

Superintendent Killian came down quickly and clearly on what he expects from the district’s teachers... and, spoiler alert, it is not lessons on white supremacy.

“We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School,” the statement continues. “Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS staff work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students. The advisory discussion was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable; and this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any PfISD schools.”

The statement went on to say that administrators were concerned for the kids and that counselors were available.

Finally, they praised their students for speaking up, even if it meant turning in a teacher.

“We always do our best to ensure the safety of all students; we encourage them to be self-advocates and let an adult know when something is wrong, as they did in this situation,” it reads. “If you see something, say something.”

Even though the teacher’s remarks are incredibly upsetting, the administration, the school, and the kids did the everything right.