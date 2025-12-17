If Christmas morning at your house quickly spirals into chaos as soon as the first gift is opened, this mom might have the perfect solution to slow things down, keep the peace, and help parents keep their composure all day long.

In a now-viral video, content creator and mom of two, Lala MG, gave her three “maybe controversial” rules for “an easy, breezy Christmas morning as a mom.” And honestly, they’re all super helpful and easy to pull off.

“As time has gone on, this is how I've perfected the system for myself and my family,” she begins.

1. Make sure any toy that needs to be built is put together.

No exceptions! If the toy needs to be put together, that toy is being put together before Christmas morning.

“There's nothing to just extinguish the Christmas spirit like sitting and watching your dad get frustrated and worked up and talk crap about the toy he just bought you because he's so annoyed trying to put 300 pieces of a Barbie house together,” she says.

2. If a toy needs a battery or any accessory, it needs to be purchased with the gift.

“If your toy needs three AAA batteries, we need to make sure that we have them. If your toy needs some really random abstract battery that you have to order on Amazon, you need to order it with the gift,” she explains before sharing her own childhood memory involving none other than an Easy Bake Oven.

“If your toy needs a light bulb, this is my childhood unhealing coming out because my Easy Bake oven needed a light bulb, and we didn't have one on hand, and I didn't play with that thing for like three weeks,” she recalls.

“There's nothing worse than opening a toy and you don't have the things you need to make it work,” she adds.

This also goes for toys or devices that need to be charged.

“Yes, we're going to unpackage it, set it up, because again, there's nothing worse than having to sit and watch your mom and dad get annoyed trying to read directions and remember the Wi-Fi password and argue back and forth because they're trying to set up your PS5,” she says.

3. No one is opening gifts until the youngest child wakes up.

Lala says that, in her house, no one is getting up and opening gifts until the youngest child wakes up.

“The oldest is not going to wake up the youngest to get us to go downstairs and start the day off on the wrong foot because everyone's cranky and groggy. The gifts will be open when the youngest or the day will get started when the youngest child wakes up. That's only fair,” she states.

4. For the toys that are brought to the home, the same number of toys needs to leave the home.

For the amount of toys the kids get (from Santa, from parents, from relatives, etc.), that same amount of toys will be leaving the house, whether that’s through donation or the trash.

“Otherwise, you're going to be overrun with toys. It is insane and crazy. I can't do that. That's not my vibe. So all the toys we bring in, the equal amount needs to go out or more if we can. If we can squeeze out six, seven, eight, nine, ten per five toys. That works for me too,” she explains.

5. Either buy the thing your kid wants for Christmas or don’t get it at all, AKA no knockoffs.

“If he asks for a specific pair of sneakers, that's what he wants. He doesn't want a knockoff version of that item. If he asks for a specific type of game, at the newest version of NBA 2K is the most expensive version. Getting the year prior is not what he asked for,” she says.

She recalls a time as a kid being a victim of this rule violation.

“When I was a kid — and remember I'm a millennial — so at the time in high school, Uggs were extremely popular. I was asking my dad for some Uggs for Christmas. Instead of buying the brown boots I requested for Christmas, I opened on Christmas Day a pair of pink, Payless Air Walk snow boots,” she recalls.

“And while I understand now as an adult that he had a bunch of kids and affording a pair of $100 plus boots for one of them, it's kind of out of the question, I was irritated. I did not want that. I would have rather have nothing or a pair of sneakers or something else that I'd like.”

Brb, writing all this down.