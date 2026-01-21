Women are capable. Women are leaders. Women are the heads of their households. These are the non-negotiables. And while all these things might be true, is that really our best interest when it comes to the mental load, invisible labor, and raising the next generation of self-sufficient human beings?

One mom suggests that we should probably do the opposite if we truly want to be happy in our marriages and family lives.

“The smartest women with the happiest relationships are the useless women,” Dianna Lee begins in her video.

“As you can probably tell, I'm a highly capable woman. I'm capable throughout all areas of my life, through my schooling days, to my career, and I attacked my marriage life in exactly the same way. I just executed. I was fast, efficient, and I knew exactly what needed to get done. And in retrospect, it was so wrong.”

Now, why would an efficient, “get sh*t done” type of life be the wrong way to operate in marriage? Lee explained exactly why this can come back to bite you in the ass.

“You're doing the work that you wish your man did for you. You think that doing a lot will gain you reciprocity. That is how women think. Men do not appreciate you doing work for them, because what men need is to be needed and then be appreciated for what they did,” she said.

“By us being very capable and doing everything for them, we're competing with their sense of self-worth. They take for granted everything that you do, because instead of thinking that you are great, think that they are great, because otherwise you wouldn't be doing that for them.”

Lee then goes on to explain how this theory all applies to raising kids, especially boys.

“And the exact same thing goes for raising boys. The most capable mothers produce the most useless boys, because the boys are not needed for anything,” she said.

“Nowadays, I'm completely useless, and my family life has never been better.”

She doesn’t carry groceries. She doesn’t open doors. She doesn’t even plan play dates.

All of that is left up to the males in her family, who she says love her because she lets them do the work, and then she expresses her gratitude.

This is some reverse psychology brilliance!