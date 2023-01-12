A Baby Bit Off His Mom’s Nipple While Breastfeeding And The Internet Is Shook

Breastfeeding is already a demanding and all-consuming job for a mom. From waking up multiple times in the middle of the night to feed to dry nipples and painful clogs, breastfeeding is not for the faint of heart.

However, one mom might take the cake for toughest breastfeeder ever when she told all of TikTok about that time her baby literally bit her nipple off. Yes, you read that right. This woman’s baby bit her nipple off while she was breastfeeding in the middle of the night, and she lived to tell the tale.

TikToker Jasmine Chiswell, aka @jasminechiswell, is a mom of one who just so happens to look like Marilyn Monroe’s doppleganger. Her TikTok channel is typically dedicated to content about old Hollywood beauty and fashion tips, like makeup tutorials or outfit hauls.

Chiswell was already pretty well known on the social media platform for her style and makeup content, but after she decided to share that her son literally bit her nipple off while breastfeeding, she’s going mega-viral.

The TikTok star explained that her son — Midnight — had been breastfeeding for about a year, and they haven’t run into any major issues. She also shared that Midnight has tried to bite before, but this time was different.

“He bites down on my nipple, literally with all of his teeth, and pulls,” she explained in the “story time” clip. She said that the pulling and biting hurt but she was pretty used to it at this point and with a high pain tolerance, she turned over and went to sleep.

The next morning, she said her husband woke her up, horrified by what he saw — her shirt was covered in blood.

“I kid you not. The tip of my nipple was hanging off,” she explained.

After freaking out (rightfully so), Chiswell bandaged her nipple, put an ice pack on it, and hoped for the best. The TikTok video cuts off there.

People in the comments were not liking this story.

“My whole body curled up hearing this,” one person said.

“Reason why I'm not having kids,” said another.

“I literally shouted ouch.”

Although way too many women had similar stories to share of their own.

“As soon as my baby got teeth and started biting I stopped for this reason. One bite to draw blood was enough for me,” one mom shared.

“Same thing literally happened to me with my first one! it scared the hell out of me!”

Chiswell also shared a short reenactment of the horrible night, featuring a “bloody” shirt and her playing both her and her husband. So glad she can have a sense of humor about this.

After several TikTok users commenting on the video, pleading with Chiswell for an update on her torn nipple, she delivered.

Seems like she did the right thing when it came to first aid, because she was happy to report that her nipple did, in fact, fuse back together.

“I kid you not. They were not lying. Is it bruising? Yes. Is it crusty? Yes. But it's stuck together!” she exclaimed.

This is obviously a cautionary tale to all moms out there who want to venture into the world of breastfeeding. So, what do you do if you actually find yourself with a torn-off nipple?

If your biting babe actually breaks the skin on your nipple, it will usually heal quickly, according to KellyMom. Apply ice right after the injury and again between feedings can also help with pain. Over-the-counter pain relievers like Ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) or acetaminophen (Tylenol) are safe to use while breastfeeding and can also help with pain.

To stop a baby from biting, KellyMom suggests immediately stopping the nursing session to make clear that biting and nursing don’t mix.