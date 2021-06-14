These TikTok-Famous Pillow Slippers Deserve All The Hype Because They're *That* Comfy

If you’re looking for the ultimate comfy shoe and to be TikTok trendy, you need to take a look at these pillow slides from Amazon. Rosyclo is selling a version of those puffy, marshmallow-looking slippers that everyone is wearing on TikTok and Instagram and they may just be the only shoe you’ll ever want to wear for the rest of your life. Yup, they’re that comfortable.

The Rosyclo Pillow Slides come in 19 colors including poppy hues like avocado green, watermelon red, and baby blue, and are available in six sizes, both in men’s and women’s. They’re loved for their puffy four-centimeter sole that is ergonomically designed to keep you evenly balanced on your feet, and the fact that they’re so lightweight makes them the perfect summer sandal.

The Rosyclo slides are fairly new on Amazon, but have already gained best-seller status.

“Opening the package I was very surprised that they did not look cheap. Putting them on they are comfy cushioning and chic. Now I just need a pedicure!” said one once-hesitant customer.

Other customers note that they’re great if you have surgery scheduled in the future. “I recently had surgery to one of my feet,” one reviewer noted. “My foot is swollen. I purchased these to wear coming out of the shower, but wear them all the time because they fit so comfortably. They’re soft pliable and they are non-slip. This is a very important feature for me since I am unsteady when I walk.”

These pillow slides are comfy, cute, and totally on-trend. While comfortable like a slipper, they’re still great for both indoor and outdoor use. All you need now is a TikTok account to show them off like the rest of the creators on the app.

