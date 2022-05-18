parenting truths

10 Tina Fey Quotes On Motherhood That'll Make You Snort

Happy 52nd Birthday to this mama of two! (Parenthood may not always be funny, but it’s definitely a riot.)

by Simone Johnson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Tina Fey speaks onstage during the 78th Annual Golden Globe® Award...
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kids are definitely the boss of you. Anyone who will barge into the room while you are on the commode is the boss of you. And when you explain to them that you’re on the commode and that they should leave, but they don’t? That’s a high-level boss.

Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty Images

You’re just like a human napkin for kids, like, they just wipe their face on you and stuff.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Tap