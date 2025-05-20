Toddler Ask "Workmans" If They Take Naps & It’s The Greatest Comments Section

MJ is a workman, just like his daddy. According to MJ in one TikTok video, daddy spends most of his day playing and, I guess sometimes, fixing stuff. So it’s no wonder MJ is going to go be a workman when he gets bigger too. As such, he does all the things workmans do. He wears a jaunty-but-practical yellow vest! He loves using a hammer to fix his slide! And, of course, he takes lunch breaks, because a work man needs a good lunch to fuel him for the day. But it’s what happens after lunch that has been a point of contention with his forewoman (aka his mom, Jessica Lee), who took to TikTok to solve the issue.

“This message is for workmans,” she says, with MJ sitting on her lap. She continues. “MJ here? He’s a work man. And I convinced him to come in here and eat lunch because workmen take a lunch break. But now it’s time for his nap and he’s wondering if workmen take a nap.”

She turns to her son.

“Do you think workmen take a nap?”

“No,” he replies with a slight finger wag.

“I think they might!” Lee counters. “So let’s ask: if you guys know a workman in your life, do they take naps sometimes?”

She then gives a sly wink to the camera. “Don’t fail me now.”

Reader: they did not.

Lee received an outpouring of comments — more than 100,000 as of press time — extolling the virtues of naps... and then some.

“As a certified workman I can safely answer this question,” says one commenter. “We take naps, we eat all our veggies, and we always listen to our mothers.”

“Those are the union rules, boss man,” says another

“Workman here,” replies a third. “Real workmen always take a nap after eating a big healthy lunch so we are strong for the second half of our day.”

But they didn’t stop there. Workmen and “Work Ladies” from all over explained to MJ that naps are an important part of the job! Lee even compiled some of the replies in an adorable new video.

Look, sometimes the world is a dumpster fire. But every now and then it’s full of workmans and workwomens loving on a little boy who wants to grow up to be just like them, and that’s not nothing.