This Mom Had The Sweetest Maternity Photoshoot, Directed By Her Toddler

Nothing is sweeter than seeing ourselves through the eyes of our loved ones. For one mom, this opportunity came in the form of a maternity photoshoot, directed by her adorable — and quite talented — toddler.

Mom and parenting influencer Skye Hitchcock shared a video of her young photographer to TikTok last year, where her son’s artistic eye gained viral attention. The original video has since racked up over 3 million likes.

In the video, 5-year-old Bridger can be heard giving posing suggestions to his mom, as she stands in front of a field of brightly-colored flowers.

“Rub the baby, and cheese,” Bridger said, before confirming, “that looks good.”

Bridger also made sure to sprinkle in plenty of compliments for his expecting mom.

“You look so good... you look very pretty,” he said.

“Thank you, baby! Why are you so sweet?” said Skye through laughs.

“Because!” Bridger responded, in classic toddler fashion.

Commenters couldn’t get enough of the adorable interaction.

“OH MY GOD 😭 sit down?! smell the flowers?! look at the baby?! you’re so beautiful?! I LOVE HIM!!!!” said ashley.

“No when he said ‘you look so beautiful,’ my pregnancy hormones would have made me cry right there 🥲,” said mamatay_X2.

Many commenters noted how good Bridger’s directions were, and that he could possibly have a future in photography.

“Pls pls pls get him a camera. Encourage him. He has actual talent!!” said rachael♀.

To many’s excitement, Skye shared in a follow up video that she would be getting Bridger a digital camera for his birthday. She also shared that Bridger’s talent has been budding for quite some time.

“His love for photography is not new, he has been this way for as long as I can remember,” she said.

We love a supportive mom! Commenters were also thrilled to see Skye encouraging her child’s hobby, and left plenty of words of encouragement.

“my mom got me a digital camera when i was five and photography is still a huge part of my life. he’s going to love it💓” shared TikTok user tiana in the comments.

Wondering how Bridger’s skills have grown since? Thankfully, we don’t have to look far — Skye posted a one-year follow up just this month, featuring Bridger’s most recent photoshoot of her and his nearly one-year-old baby sister, Valley.

Bridger can be heard playing “peakaboo,” earning a smirk from his baby sister.

“Now give Valley a kiss,” he says to his mom. “You guys are so pretty.”

A sweet big brother and a photographer all in one? We think Valley might be set for life.