A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy

People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.

“Why is Mimi your mom,” toddler Ella asks in the video, which was captured by a security camera in the family’s home.

“I was adopted, actually,” Fauver answers casually, while eating a banana and going about daily mom kitchen activity.

“Why?” Ella presses.

“Because my mommy didn’t want me. My mommy didn’t want me, so a new mommy came and got me,” Emily explains.

At this point, little Ella is shook. How could no one want her mom?

“Aw,” the toddler says after a pause, in which she tries to process what she is hearing. “I want you. I really want you. I’ll be your mommy.”

Emily puts down her banana and seems to burst into tears at her daughter’s sweet sentiment.

“Give me a hug. That is so sweet,” Emily says, embracing her daughter. “That’s exactly why I had you.”

“I’m your mommy now,” the little girl says, using the most adorable toddler logic imaginable.

“My heart will never be the same. She’s healed so much of my inner child for me,” Emily captioned the video, which has amassed 7 million views and 1.6 million likes.

Emily, who has almost 4 million followers on TikTok often opens up about the realities of raising a kid and being a mom on social media.

People in the comments of the video mostly shared how much it was making them cry — and they were not alone.

“Instant tears. She knew exactly what you needed in that moment,” one wrote.

“Literally crying,” said another.

Others commented on how understanding kids can be even when faced with such tough subject matter.

“I remember when I told my son, too. It’s so hard for them to understand why our moms didn’t want us,” said a viewer who was also adopted.

“I swear children know the right things to say when we didn’t know we needed it,” said one person.

“Kids are so sweet. When my mom passed my nephew told me, ‘Its ok, we’ll share my mom,” another wrote.