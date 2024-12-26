Some kids may catch onto log division with ease but can't complete a worksheet with basic addition because they can't sit still. Or maybe they demonstrate high-level critical thinking skills... but struggle to make friends. The truth is that certain children, although easily fitting the definition of "extraordinary," don't fall neatly into any single category. They can confound their teachers, parents, and peers because they excel in some areas but flounder profoundly in others. In short, they defy stereotypes.

"We began to suspect my child's giftedness early on. He was incredibly curious, a voracious learner, and reached developmental milestones ahead of schedule," says Joanna B. Yet, Joanna also noticed challenges when her son was still a toddler. "He struggled with emotional regulation, often experiencing intense emotions. He could become easily overstimulated and had difficulty calming down," Joanna shares. As he got older, his challenges became more evident. "In second grade, his behavioral challenges and social difficulties started impacting his school performance," despite his high IQ and "passion for learning," she says.

If that sounds all too familiar, you may be raising what educators and mental health professionals often call a twice-exceptional, or 2E, kid — a nod to their complex, multifaceted personalities. What does that mean for you and your kiddo? Keep reading for expert insight.

What is a 2E child?

Twice-exceptional, or 2E children, are gifted and have a learning disability. "These children have both a high level of intellectual ability coupled with a learning disability or other special needs," Dr. Lateefah Watford, a psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente, says. The term 2E can be applied to various combinations of strengths and challenges. For example, a 2E child could have a high IQ along with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), or they might have extraordinary artistic talent and a speech delay. "We often say that twice-exceptional children live in the tails of the bell curve," says Rupa Robbins, a licensed psychologist with Spark Psychology who specializes in evaluating and supporting 2E children and their families.

Why is it so hard to identify 2E children?

It can be tricky to identify 2E children, "so you have to be alert, open and curious," Watford explains. "Often, the combination of their strengths and challenges can make them appear 'average,' when actually they are far from it," Robbins says. Other times, "it can be tricky to spot because 2E kids often mask their challenges with their strengths or vice versa," Caitlin Slavens, a family psychologist with Mama Psychologists, explains.

What are signs your child might be 2E?

Some parents might suspect that their child is 2E. However, by definition, a 2E child has multiple diagnoses. That means it can be challenging for parents — and doctors — to figure out if a child is truly twice-exceptional. "You might notice signs of frustration or low self-esteem or self-worth if they feel they're not meeting their own expectations or those of others. Teachers might report a child not performing at their full potential," Slavins explains.

According to Watford, some signs a child might be 2E are:

They are exceedingly intelligent, beyond what is expected for children their age.

They are very curious.

They are often hyper-sensitive to environmental stimuli, such as smells, tastes, sounds, and textures.

They have impaired social skills.

There is a noticeable difference between their intellectual ability and school achievement, especially when the volume of work increases in middle or high school.

What should you do if you suspect your child might be 2E?

If you think your child is 2E, Watford says it's important to "confirm your suspicions." Robbins agrees that getting a diagnosis is vital to helping 2E children thrive. "I can't stress enough how important identification of 2E children is in validating their experiences, leveraging their strengths, cultivating their passions, and supporting their differences," Robbins says. "2E children and adults are truly incredible, and they deserve to be understood, seen, and appreciated for who they are," she adds.

Watford suggests that parents who suspect their child is 2E get psychoeducational testing or a psychological evaluation. These tests can assess "intellectual ability" and "marked differences" in development. Testing methods may vary, but Watford explains that the assessor will "review both school performance across the years if available" and "observed behaviors in different areas of their lives."

Robbins stresses the importance of "finding someone who specializes in twice exceptionality in your area." That's because "2E kids can often be misdiagnosed because they are misunderstood by people who are unfamiliar with the profile," Robbins says.

When Joanna's son started struggling in school, she sought neuropsychological testing. She already knew that he was gifted, but the testing confirmed he had ADHD and autism as well. Having the complete picture was necessary so Joanna could get her son the correct type of support he needed to succeed.

What type of support do 2E kids need to thrive?

According to Watford, there are many benefits to being 2E. "The ability to think creatively and 'outside of the box,' along with powerful critical thinking and problem-solving skills," gives 2E kids an advantage. Many 2E kids are "very creative with unique perspectives," she says. They also usually possess resilience and have "strong observation skills that shape their unique views and assist with problem-solving and analytical thinking," Watford adds. Moreover, 2E kids are usually "passionate about their interests," she says.

However, finding the proper support for 2E kids is complicated because "twice exceptional children need both their strengths and their differences to be supported," Robbins says. The needs of twice-exceptional children "need to be considered holistically" by "leveraging their strengths while supporting their challenges," she explains.

Because they are gifted, 2E children need to be challenged "to keep them engaged and encourage active learning," Watford says. Yet, Robbins notes that many schools are not equipped to handle the needs of gifted children. "When that is the case, parents may need to offer supplemental opportunities for acceleration and depth at home," she says.

However, parents and schools must also consider a 2E child's "learning limitations and special needs," Watford says. For example, schools need to be "mindful of the brightness of the lights and how the sound carries" because bright lights and loud sounds may bother 2E children. Robbins adds that 2E children may also need "therapy, specialized educational instruction, speech therapy, occupational therapy, or social skills support."

After Joanna's son received his diagnosis, she says that his "behavioral challenges required immediate attention." However, once those were addressed, she focused on fostering his giftedness as well. She finds enrichment opportunities, like those offered through the Institute for Educational Advancement, to be vital for her son, noting that it's important for him to "embrace his strengths" and understand "that his challenges do not define him.

How can parents support their 2E kids at home?

Raising these children may be challenging for parents still learning about twice-exceptional kids. Slavens explains that "patience and empathy go a long way since 2E kids often feel misunderstood or out of place." Robbins explains that parents of twice-exceptional kids should "cultivate their child's passions while still offering support for their weaknesses."

Because parents of 2E kids may struggle with understanding their child, Robbins recommends that parents who suspect their child is 2E find support groups that "offer information to help families on their journeys."

Perhaps most importantly, Watford says, "It is imperative that 2E children have adults in their corner to advocate for them and assist them with understanding and learning about their uniqueness, rather than focusing on the challenges they face."

That's advice Joanna takes to heart. Over the years, she has "learned the importance of patience, understanding, and empathy" and of offering lots of positive reinforcement. "I remind my son daily how much he is loved and valued," she says.