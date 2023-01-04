A Pair Of Twin Girls From Texas Were Born In Two Different Years

A pair of fraternal twins from North Texas stunned hospital staff (and their parents!) when they decided that they really wanted different birthdays. So much so that the twin girls were born on not just different days, but different years.

Born minutes apart from Dec. 31, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023, Kali Jo Scott and Cliff Scott welcomed their twin girls during the wee hours of New Year’s. Annie Jo was born at 11:55 p.m. on New Year's Eve, making her Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton's last baby of the year.

Minutes later, just after the stroke of midnight, their daughter Effie Rose entered the world at 12:01 a.m., becoming the first baby to be born at Texas Health Presbyterian in 2023. Both babies are healthy, weighing in at 5.5 pounds.

“We had kind of joked, like, ‘wouldn't it be funny if…’ with the holiday and New Year's Eve over the weekend,” Scott told Fox 4. “It turned out that was more of a possibility than we realized.”

"I love it. I think it is hilarious and just super fun," Scott continued.

The parents say that the happenstance moment is actually a good thing, and now the girls can have their own separate days to celebrate their birthdays.

“You always still want to make sure they have their own individual personality and know that they are special and unique,” their mom told the outlet. “One will always get the glitter and confetti of New Year's Eve and one gets to kick it off with a brand-new year on New Year's Day.”

In a Facebook post, the mom said the girls “both came out healthy and happy and weighing 5.5 pounds.”

Cliff and I are so proud to introduce Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott!" she wrote alongside a series of adorable new family photos, adding that they're "just so excited for this adventure!"

Texas Health Systems also shared a celebratory message to the couple and the newborns. "Congratulations to the happy family and our new years babies!" they wrote.