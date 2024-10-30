I try to clean my car out weekly. It gets that disgusting over and over again every seven days. Caked on crumbs, car seat stains, clothes, and toys that need to return to the house, plus the mystery goo stuck to the car mats — it’s a minefield in my car.

So...I think that makes me have a Type B mom car. This definitely tracks because, at my core, I think I’m pretty much a Type B mom. I’m a little messy and unhinged. My hair is never done. I wear sweats to drop off and pick up (where I am usually running late!).

One self-proclaimed Type B mom decided to do some boots-on-the-ground reporting from the parking lot, deeply diving into the differences between a Type A mom’s car and a Type B mom’s car.

“We're gonna go look at what a type A mom's van looks like,” TikTok mom @alittlelesspolished_M says at the beginning of her video.

“Like no snacks on the floor. Maybe a couple crumbs. Not a big deal. The toys are organized. Now given they're at the playground. Look at that. There's nothing in the seats. Is there anything on the floor? What is that? Maybe one toy. I don't know what that is. But the girls did just play.”

Then, she heads over to a “Type B” mom car aka a much more relatable look at having a car that kids are always in.

“Now let's look at type B mom's van!” she says.

“Don't open the door. It’ll all fall out. Don't open the door!” her Type B mom friend jokes before the OP opens the door to reveals a giant mess.

“Let's go look at my car. Also type B mom. Type B mom. I don't know what type A is. Totally not type A ... Yeah. So we are type B moms. And we're proud of it.”

In the comment section, several moms chimed in, identifying which type of mom they are.

“I guess I'm an A+ mom, I don't even allow food to be eaten in my van,” one mom said.

“Rolling up to car pool line- hoping my trash don’t blow out 😂,” another joked.

One user wrote, “Type A mom here- I can’t stand having stuff in the car cuz I grew up with a type B mom and it was so bad I was always embarrassed and couldn’t sit in the seat properly because of all the things. I support all moms! Type A,B, or C!”

Another Type A mom said, “This video made me aware that I’m a type A mom🥲 it’s not as perfect as it looks! It’s mentally exhausting 😂”

“I go from a Type A to a Type B In the 10 minute drive into town. 🤣,” another relatable mom said.

Whether you’re Type A, Type B, or somewhere in between, we’re all still getting our kids to school, activities, and sports practices so we’re all winners here!