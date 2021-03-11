You know the feeling when you’ve only gotten four hours of sleep and have to attempt to look presentable the next day? I know the feeling all too well and it was really starting to show under my eyes. All the concealer in the world couldn’t hide the dark circles (and definitely won’t help your skin), so I wanted some type of eye cream or mask that would not only help reduce the puffiness, but the dark circles that were coming in as well. It didn’t take much time to find the Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks because, literally, it was the most recommended and most talked about eye masks online. They’re 100% vegan and cruelty-free (bonus points) and gold eye masks like these are a part of a few celebrity beauty routines, too. And seeing as this was probably one of the few things I could afford that’s a part of Jessica Alba‘s routine, I had to try it.

After one use, I felt refreshed and my under-eye area felt super moisturized. Not life-changing (at first!) but a great addition to a self-care day, especially because of the relaxing cooling sensation you get when they’re on. But by the third time I used the eye masks, I began noticing the reduced puffiness and it wasn’t coming back. Something so easy made my skin glow like I didn’t stay up late binge-watching New Girl for the 3rd time the night before. So now, I’m really sold.

Digging into it, you’ll find that what gets these results are the simple and clean ingredients. Each eye mask is infused with vitamin C to brighten and even your skin tone, plant-based collagen for hydration and reducing puffiness (a well-known anti-aging ingredient), and hyaluronic acid to moisturize. Apparently, what it did for me it had done for people around the world too because it’s a big hit on Amazon with a 4.3/5 rating and thousands of reviews.

“Like coffee for your eyes,” said one reviewer. “You know how sometimes you wish you could inject caffeine into certain parts of your body? This has that effect in a way – not that you’ll be less tired but that you’ll look less tired. I have an infant and a toddler so my sleep schedule is a mess. On those particularly rough mornings, I throw these on so that by the time I get to work, I look like a normal human being.”

Other reviewers say that they’ve chosen these eye masks as gifts for loved ones.

“I purchased these as bridesmaid's gifts and they look awesome,” one reviewer said. “I tested a pair out and was super impressed! My skin is really sensitive and these did not irritate my skin at all. Such a great deal for the price too. Highly recommend!”

Some reviewers even state that they start their morning with these masks.

“I put them on while getting ready in the morning and by the time I’m ready to either do my makeup or walk out the door, my eyes look much more awake and smooth!” a reviewer noted.

A few reviewers gave tips of their own and suggested putting them in the fridge for an extra cool feel, or use them on your “marionette lines” around your mouth to help reduce those too! Remember to drink lots of water and get plenty of rest to enhance the results of the eye masks. These are just the extra boost you need to feel even more relaxed (even if it is just for 15 minutes).