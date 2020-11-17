24 Earth-Friendly Gifts You Can Give Your Vegan Friends And Family

Sephora/Create & Cultivate

No animals were harmed in the making of this vegan gift guide. If you have a plant-based, animal-loving friend, you may not know where to begin, but don’t worry: There are a ton of amazing gifts out there that are animal-friendly, eco-friendly, and totally vegan!

And no, we’re not just talking about plant-based protein powders and meatless Impossible burgers. From plant-based apparel and accessories on Amazon to cruelty-free and vegan beauty and skincare products for her (and him!), the vegan loved one in your life won’t just enjoy any one of these gifts — they will genuinely appreciate just how much thought you put into making sure their gift was given in good, harmless, cruelty-free conscience.

These are the 25 best gifts for any plant-based, animal-loving, tree-hugging vegan friends, family, and loved ones.

Vegan Gifts for Her

The Skin of Your Dreams Sheet Mask Set From Pacifica The best gift you can give anyone in your life is the gift of self-care – just a reason to slow down for 10 minutes and simply, chill. But with so many beauty products using animal byproducts, peptides, and animal- and fish-based collagen in their formulas, you have to double- and triple-check the ingredients for that plant-based friend of yours. Luckily, Pacifica Beauty makes things easy, as their products are always vegan and cruelty-free. The Skin of Your Dreams Sheet Mask Set is basically self-care in a box. This face mask set comes with five sheet masks – each designed as targeted treatments for different skin issues – which include the Flower Power Rose Stem Cell Face Mask (for frowning and fine lines), Watermelon Crystals Targeted Face Mask (for smile and fine lines), Rose Quartz Targeted Face Mask (for a radiant look and undereye brightening), Energized Glow Turmeric Spice Facial Mask (to help boost the skin’s brightness), and Pollution Fight Blue Algae Urban Defense Facial Mask (to fight against invisible toxins). $15 AT PACIFICA BEAUTY

CoverFX Custom Enhancer Palette The Custom Enhancer Palette from Cover FX has just about everything any vegan beauty-lover could want. Not only does this palette come in a travel-friendly size, but it also is made with talc-free pressed powder (so you never have to worry about asbestos breeding in the formula!) and is fragrance-free, gluten-free, mineral oil-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and sulfate-free. Each formula is infused with hydrating, hyperpigmentation- and scar-correcting vitamin C that helps protect skin against b*tchy free radicals and as a whole, illuminate the complexion. Even if your vegan friend isn’t so keen on drinking water, you’d never know after using the Custom Enhancer Palette. The shimmering gold bronze, glowing gold, and pearlescent pink colors can be used on the eyes, or cheeks and with just a few swipes of the makeup brush, will add the look of an all-natural, radiant glow. $42 AT COVERFX

Herbivore Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum Green and plant-based skincare can be notoriously tricky, so instead of wasting your time checking every ingredient and every label on skincare products, head over to Sephora’s Clean at Sephora collection. A fan-favorite serum that is Clean at Sephora-approved, Herbivore Bakuchiol Anti-Aging Serum is a natural (and vegan) alternative to retinol that smooths any type of skin – normal, dry, oily, and even combination. Perfect for eliminating fine lines and wrinkles, evening out uneven skin tone, illuminating dull skin, and smoothing out uneven texture, this serum is made with Bakuchiol, a natural alternative that refines the skin’s overall appearance without the reddening and skin-irritating side effects of retinol. Also formulated with polyhydroxy acids (which visibly resurface the skin and enhance its ability to absorb hydration and antioxidants) and tremella mushroom (which adds hydration and retains moisture by holding up to 500 times is own weight in water!), this serum by Herbivore is cruelty-free, vegan (DUH!), and comes in recyclable packaging that is better for the environment. Like all Clean at Sephora products are, the Bakuchiol serum from Herbivore is made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and other nasty sh*t that’s bad for your skin, health, and vegan lifestyle. $54 AT SEPHORA

Arrow Eau de Toilette by Skylar When it comes to beauty, fragrance is one of the most difficult categories in which to find non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free products. After all, lots of perfumes are made with the general ingredient of “fragrance,” which can include any number of toxic chemicals that the company itself isn’t required to disclose. Let’s not also forget that most conventional perfumes on the market aren’t vegan at all; many feature animal-derived ingredients that don’t bode well with the vegan lifestyle. But with Skylar – a clean perfume brand that is Clean at Sephora certified – you never have to worry about nefarious, animal-derived ingredients. Made in Los Angeles, Skylar fragrances are always vegan, clean, hypoallergenic, and cruelty-free. And what’s so deliciously good about the Arrow scent is its hint of warm floral notes – midnight jasmine, vanilla bean, and patchouli haze. It’s plant-based, smells of expensive floral notes, and ethically, is something any vegan can get behind. $78 AT SEPHORA

MEGHAN Vegan Leather Circle Bag Unfortunately for vegans – and of course, the animals – a lot of luxury, name brand items are made with real, genuine leather and therefore aren’t cruelty-free. But if you’re looking to gift a loved one with a luxury item at a bit of a higher price point than your standard pleather Amazon bag, you might just fall in love with GUNAS New York. For yourself, too! With all the style, class, and high-quality vegan textured eco polyurethane fabric of the big name brands, the Meghan M tote is inspired by the Duchess of Sussex – Miss Meghan Markle. Made from a hi-tech feather light nylon canvas, this shoulder bag tote looks and feels just like real leather but has a longer shelf-life and a kinder conscious. Durable, convenient, and though tiny, also mighty full of room, eco-conscious vegans will also love that the Meghan M tote is also made with recycled metal hardware and the interior beige lining is made from recycled plastic bottles. $295 AT GUNAS THE BRAND

the one CBD Oil by Beam For better balance and less stress, there’s the one – a plant-based, mint-flavored CBD oil from the popular vegan brand beam. To reap the benefits of this stress-reliever, simply take a single dropper (about 1 milliliter) of this blend of CBD oil, hemp seed oil, organic grape seed oil, and peppermint oil or as much as needed daily. The hint of mint helps it wash down easier, but beyond the flavor, vegans love this plant-based CBD tincture because of what it can do for your health. Always THC-free and made with ingredients from the highest quality extraction process, the one from beam doesn’t make you groggy or tired but it definitely helps in high-stress situations in which relaxation is necessary. $150 AT BEAM

AVRE Swift Icon Sneaker Get ready to drool over AVRE sneakers because even if you are not a vegan (and you’re only shopping for one) this sneaker brand is about to become your new obsession. Not only is the AVRE Swift Icon Sneaker incredibly stylish and comfortable, but the AVRE brand as a whole is disrupting the sneaker and footwear industry. After all, those big- name brand sneaks might be cute (and expensive) but let’s face it: They don’t last and they really aren’t so good for your feet. AVRE sneakers are 10 times more comfortable wear-wise, but these sneakers are also a gift you can feel good about giving. Conscious-wise, The Swift Icon Sneakers are 100 percent sustainable and vegan – in fact, the whole AVRE line is! Each pair of shoes are made from anywhere from eight to 10 recycled plastic bottles. And you’d never even know it… They look (and feel!) as good as the name brand sneaks! The Swift Icons (shown here in Sweet Lilac and Jet Black and Charcoal Grey) are made with verifiable REPREVE® recycled polyester Yarn by UNIFI® made from 100% post-consumer PET bottles. It’s a traceable and certified fiber, so you know you’re getting your money’s worth. After all, these sneakers will last a long time since they’re made of the best quality possible. Now, “vegan” and “sneakerhead” can finally be exclusive! $125 AT AVRE

Vegan Gifts on Amazon

Hurom HP Slow Juicer The best way for your vegan loved one to celebrate Meatless Monday, Tofu Tuesday, and every other plant-based holiday in between is with a juicer! Hurom is one of the leading brands in vegetable and fruit juicers, as it uses an auger to squeeze out juice. Alternatively, many other brands use a shredding technique with high-speed blades, but these juicers offer significantly less quality. The Hurom HP Slow Juicer hits all the main points: It makes high quality juice, will run you about $299, keeps the natural taste and nutrition of the juiced fruits and veggies intact. Unlike cheaper juicers, the Hurom HP will never degrade the cellular and nutrient structure of any fruits or veggies that go through it. Made of 100 percent BPA-free plastic – and no sharp edges that can hurt the juicer-user – the Hurom HP comes in a stylish and sleek all-white design (although, it also comes in mint and pink options, too), features a higher yield of juice for every fruit, vegetable, and nut that is juiced, and also comes with a 10-year motor warranty. This juicer is every vegan’s dream and after gifting it to your plant-based loved one, you’ll have to pop over some mornings for the highest-quality smoothies and juices you could imagine. $299.00 AT AMAZON

Kapa Nui Patented Non-Toxic 2-in-1 Base and Top Coat Sealer Not to burst your bubble or anything but conventional nail polish is like, genuinely terrifying. What is it, anyway? Believe it or not, nail polish is basically just liquid plastic, so a) it’s totally bad for your health b) it’s usually not vegan and c) it technically never biodegrades – even after it has been rubbed off your nails with alcohol. Yuck! What’s so cool and so different about Kapa Nui – a sustainable and non-toxic polish brand based in Hawa’ii – is that its formulas are made free of all toxic chemicals and animal-derived products. Plus, they’re sustainable, too. Even if their water-based products wind up going down the drain or peeled off your nails, the polish never leaves behind toxic residue or leaches out contaminants into the environment. Made in Hawa’ii, the Kapa Nui Patented Non-Toxic 2-in-1 Base and Top Coat Sealer set is the perfect place to start. Once you gift your vegan friend the base and top coat set, you can explore the Kapa Nui website (most of the color options aren’t on Amazon, just the basic starter sets and non-toxic polish remover products) for an array of vibrant color options. Featuring bright, jaw-dropping hues inspired by the islands of Hawa’ii – including Awapuhi (a shimmery bright pink), Hilo Orchid (a show-stopping purple), and Kona Sunset (a neon orange you have to see to believe), Kapa Nui polishes are about to be every vegan’s new obsession. $15.50 AT AMAZON

The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own Staples: A Cookbook In a world that’s not always super vegan-friendly, how does your vegan loved one eat? Well, chances are, they had to figure out how to become a good cook on their own. Thankfully, there’s a vegan cookbook that can help with that! The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own Staples breaks down how to make amazing vegan versions of widely-loved pantry staples – vegan yogurt, mayo, bacon, cheese, dressings, sauces, and more – right in the comfort of your own kitchen. You know, because when you’re vegan, it’s not as easy to run over to the grocery store and stock up on sour cream. Chances are, there isn’t any vegan sour cream there. But if you know how to make it yourself, you’re one step closer to cutting out buying over-processed and over-packaged foods and joining the homemade food revolution. Trust us – it’s not just plant-based; it’s actually healthier for you, too. The Homemade Vegan Pantry is full of gorgeous photos of plant-based foods that are guaranteed to even make meat-lovers salivate. With a breakdown of techniques ranging from everything from French-style buttercreams (but vegan) to homemade pasta noodles (but vegan), the cookbook author Miyoko Schinner is a vegan force to be reckoned with. $18.29 AT AMAZON

"Friends Not Food" Vegan Pin - Animal Friendly Enamel Pin Animals are friends – not food! This vegan-friendly pin is made in the USA with absolutely no animal products or byproducts and with the smallest environmental impact as possible. For your loud-and-proud plant-based loved one, this enamel pin – made with Pantone-dyed metal as to avoid the intensive electroplating process other pins endure – makes the perfect statement pinned to a lapel, bag or jean jacket. Vegans will love how this statement piece sparks friendly conversation with others and adds a bright touch to any outfit. $9.95 AT AMAZON

LXY Vegan Leather Backpack Vintage Laptop Bookbag For the vegan who works from home or the coffee shop or the college campus or who, in general, is always on-the-go, a plant-based backpack that can fit all the essentials is a total must-have. The unisex LXY Vegan Leather Backpack Vintage Laptop Bookbag has a total of six compartments and that gorgeous, classic brown leather (except, it’s not actually leather at all). With a vintage-slash-retro kind of style, this vegan leather backpack has adjustable and sturdy shoulder straps that, along with the interior compartments, can hold just about anything. It also features two hidden anti-theft pockets for valuable items and a front pocket also hidden by the pack’s front flap. Durable and strong, it can hold a laptop, a phone, books, chargers, and a handful of other necessary items without straining the back or breaking the bag’s synthetic leather straps. $31.99 AT AMAZON

Cocomels Coconut Milk Caramels, Original, Sea Salt, and Coconut Sugar Organic Vegan Candies It doesn’t matter if you’re a vegan, vegetarian, or meatarian, everyone can agree that Cocomels are f*cking delicious. Of course, when you check out the ingredient label, Cocomels might not look or sound like a candy at all; but pop one of these coconut-sugar-based organic vegan caramels in your mouth and your tastebuds will be sure: These are definitely candies! But even with a comparable taste to the good-tasting-but-not-good-for-you stuff, Cocomels – made with coconut milk, coconut sugar, and sea salt – use 30 percent less sugar than traditional candy, so they’re undeniably the healthier option. They are also the more sustainable option as well, as each aforementioned ingredient is sustainably sourced and clean. Cocomels even uses organic sweeteners to achieve that totally mouth-watering result. Each candy tastes just like caramel but is vegan, plant-based, kosher, dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic, and made without high fructose corn syrup. The company also never uses shiny glazes that could contain harmful, toxic chemicals. The shine you see on a Cocomel is 100 percent natural! So, got a vegan friend with a sweet tooth? Cocomels are here to save the day! $15.94 AT AMAZON

Thug Kitchen 101: Fast as F*ck: A Cookbook If ever there was a Scary Mommy-approved vegan cookbook, it certainly would have to be Thug Kitchen 101: Fast as F*ck: A Cookbook. This no-holds-barred approach to cooking vegan fare at home is as instructive as it is both hilarious and profanity ridden. With more than 100 easy and accessible plant-based recipes within its pages, Thug Kitchen simplifies the cooking process and makes that sh*t as easy as possible. And it doesn’t just have recipes; Thug Kitchen also explains some of the lesser-well-known ingredients that are often staples of vegan dishes. From chickpeas to nooch (yeah, WTH is nooch?!) Thug Kitchen breaks everything down in a way that is funny, relatable, and full of curse words. What more could you want in a cookbook? It’s pure f*cking genius. $16.23 AT AMAZON

She Means Business Belt Bag—Clay Not all vegan leather is created equal, but when it comes to vibrant color and quality, you can’t do much better than the She Means Business Belt Bag by Create and Cultivate. This gorgeous vegan leather bag features removable and adjustable straps, a back slip pocket for metro cards, credit cards, or ID, and is big enough to hold an iPhone Plus. It also features several credit card slots in the interior portion of the bag and a handy-dandy zip pocket for important safe-keeping. And though it may seem small – it is called a Belt Bag after all – it can actually be worn in several different, convenient ways: as a belt bag, crossbody bag, wristlet, or even as a clutch. With versatility like that, it’s clear this bag – featuring powder coated monochromatic hardware and a shiny tonal edge paint – was created with busy, on-the-go vegans in mind. After all, boss b*tches can be plant-based, right? Oh, and if all that wasn’t enough, the She Means Business Belt Bag comes in just about every color – the pictured Clay color above, as well as pink, beige, mustard yellow, cornflower blue, lavender purple, and stone white. $70 AT CREATE AND CULTIVATE

Tanming Women's Faux Leather Moto Biker Short Coat Jacket Listen, we can all agree that a leather jacket is a super chic addition to any outfit. But a sustainable, ethical one? Not so much. For the vegan fashionista who is constantly checking labels and the company’s brand ethos, this faux leather jacket – available on Amazon – should get the job done. Made a 100 percent polyurethane shell and with 100 percent polyester interior lining, the wearer of this faux leather jacket can rest assured that no animals were harmed in the making (or the wearing) of this jacket. With a slanted zipper design and two side pockets lined with zippers, this faux leather jacket adds a bit of attitude to any ‘fit whether it be a jeans-and-a-T-shirt look or even a frilly dress. With a big statement collar featuring four rivets and a well-tailored fit, no one would ever take a look at this leather jacket and guess that it wasn’t 100 percent genuine leather! $39.98 AT AMAZON

The Big Vegan Cheese Making Kit Every plant-based person may have a different experience but as many can attest, sometimes cheese can be the hardest animal byproduct to cut out of your diet. After all, cheese is so damn good. But, like many vegans know, if you can make something at home yourself, then it’s all the easier to cut the real thing out. Like milk, for example. Blend a few almonds and add water once a week and you’ve got yourself a plant-based almond mylk! Believe it or not, cheese is no different. With The Big Vegan Cheese Making Kit, dairy-free cooks can choose from six different styles of cheese to make: mozzarella, ricotta, mascarpone, Cypriot style cheese, Greek style cheese, and parmesan. The kit itself comes with a recipe book featuring easy-to-understand instructions and all the necessary ingredients you need to get started on making vegan cheese: tapioca flour, agar agar, citric acid, organic sea salt, and nutritional yeast. The kit also comes with a few seasonings – lemon pepper, basil, and paprika – as well as a timer to make sure your vegan cheese is made to perfection and tastes just as good as the real stuff, too. $34.00 AT AMAZON

Healthy VEGAN Snacks Care Package: Plant-based, Non-GMO, Vegan Jerky, Snack Bars, Protein Cookies, Crispy Fruit, Nuts, Healthy Gift Basket If you really can’t land on what to get your vegan friend, then your absolute best chance is going for a smorgasbord of food options. Luckily for you, the Good Grocer offers a Vegan Snack Box on Amazon that isn’t just jam-packed with good vegan food and nutrients, it’s also under $50. Full of thoughtfully curated Certified Vegan snacks – like fruit leather, nuts, chia bars, and more – the Good Grocer vegan gift box is the perfect gift for any plant-based person who loves trying new snacks. Give it as a get well present, send it to your college student, or stash it in your workplace break room as a gesture of vegan kindness. However you choose to give the gift of the vegan Good Grocer gift box, one thing is for certain: This mix of savory snacks and yummy sweets will satisfy every vegan’s tastebuds. $43.95 AT AMAZON

Vegan Gifts"Vegan AF" Wine or Coffee Tumbler You know that joke about how vegans always tell you they’re vegan? Well, f*ck that joke. Your vegan friend never has to be the butt of this dumb jest again; they can simply hold up their wine (or coffee) tumbler, pinky out, and without words, announce to all that they are VEGAN AF. This 12-ounce wine or coffee tumbler is the perfect stocking stuffer, but also makes a great addition to any vegan-friendly gift basket as well. With double-wall vacuum insulation, this Klubi Tumbler keeps any beverage at its perfect temperature – whether it’s chilling the evening rosé or keeping the morning cuppa joe warm. Made of food-grade stainless steel, a thermal copper lining, and totally BPA- and paraben-free, this tumbler is rust-resistant, virtually unbreakable, and best of all, doesn’t transfer that tinny flavor sometimes associated with steel cups. Other notable features include its spill-resistant and portable lid and its sweat-proof glaze that means you never need a coaster with this toxin-free tumbler. $19.99 AT AMAZON

LBP Love Beauty And Planet Body Lotion Argan Oil and Lavender Body Lotion Trio For the vegan who doesn’t just care about products that are cruelty-free, but also cares about environmental impact, any Love Beauty and Planet product makes a meaningful stocking stuffer. But specifically, their new line of argan oil-based body lotions is definitely something to write home about! Most lotions are full of nasty sh*t – chemicals, toxins, and fragrance that, in the long term, irritates your skin and can even exacerbate allergies. Love Beauty and Planet’s Argan Oil and Lavender body lotion does everything for your skin a lotion is supposed to do – soothe your skin, moisturize your skin, and of course, smell amazing – all with ingredients that are ethically sourced and plant-based. What every non-toxic and vegan enthusiast will love even more than the smooth feel, post-spa glow, and delicious scent of this French lavender 24-hour moisturizer is its ingredient list: it’s 95 percent naturally derived, cruelty-free, paraben-free, silicone-free, dye-free, phthalate-free, and the packaging is made with post-consumer recycled bottles. $19.97 AT AMAZON

Vegan Coloring Book: A Snarky, Irreverent & Funny Vegan Coloring Book Gift Idea for Vegans and Animal Lovers You know what’s always vegan? Paper! A funny, sort-of-gag but also sort-of-serious gift for that plant-based friend who’s notorious for ordering a salad at the weekend brunch, the Vegan Problems Coloring Book for adults is page after page of intricate mandala and features hilarious and relatable quote about #VeganProblems. It’s snarky, it’s witty, it’s f*cking fun, and it’s inexpensive. As if you needed more of a reason to gift this to your plant-based friend, adult coloring books are even thought to help relieve stress and anxiety. It can be really difficult finding the perfect faux un-leather bag or organic cotton blanket for your vegan bestie, so make things easy and grab them the gift every vegan really wants: a hysterical, themed coloring book that’s totally, hilariously relatable. $6.99 AT AMAZON

Louisville Vegan Jerky - Variety Pack, Vegetarian & Vegan-Friendly Jerky Delicious jerky – but make it vegan! If you, too, are either vegan or vegetarian, then you also know the struggle of being asked by every meat-eating human ever, “But like, how do you get your protein?” Even if you’re not plant-based and can’t relate to that, gifting the vegan in your life a variety pack of Louisville Vegan Jerky is a hilarious (and thoughtful nod) to the comment vegans get the most. This jerky is an excellent source of protein, is low-fat, gluten-free, cholesterol-free, and trans fat-free. Each jerky – savory, salty, and a little bit of sweet in every bite – features anywhere from 18 to 21 grams of protein and most of its ingredients are organic and locally sourced. And it’s not just a guilt-free snack either – Louisville Vegan Jerky can be added to just about anything as a topping: pizzas, wraps, sandwiches, and even pasta! Handmade in the USA and sources with Kentucky-based ingredients at high, artisan quality, Louisville Vegan Jerky has all the flavor and texture of real meat-based jerky without the guilt. $22.65 AT AMAZON

Each & Every Natural Aluminum-Free Deodorant for Sensitive Skin Made with Essential Oils The Lavender & Lemon aluminum-free deodorant from Each & Every smells amazing. Like, really amazing. It smells just as good – if not better! – than the deodorant full of additives and chemicals and it’s only made with six clean ingredients and natural essential oils. It’s good for every type of skin, including sensitive skin, because instead of baking soda, Each & Every uses Dead Sea Salt to avoid any unnecessary and uncomfortable underarm irritation. This balm-like deodorant is toxin-free, paraben-free, and aluminum-free and even comes in sustainable, plant-based packaging made from sugarcane, a renewable plant that is carbon negative and therefore, great for the environment. The deodorant formula is, of course, vegan and cruelty-free, and furthermore, it’s never tested on animals! It keeps the giftee’s pits smelling like a cake and it’s good for bodies, skin, and the planet. What more could you want in a vegan stocking stuffer? $15.00 AT AMAZON

Leaf & Linen Favorites Collection The ZZ Plant Tropical Zanzibar Gem Listen, we’re not trying to make assumptions here but chances are, if your friend is plant-based they’re also plant-obsessed, too. For the vegan who eats plants but also loves watering and cultivating them as home décor, Amazon has a surprisingly awesome collection of plants – particularly the Leaf and Linen Collection. For those who are just honing their green thumb, there is the ZZ Plant – a classic, indoor staple that does well even in the lowest of light conditions. It only needs to be watered about once every three to four weeks and all in all, plant-lovers agree it’s a pretty low maintenance option. Indoor plants have a lot of different benefits that make them a great gift-giving option. For one, science says that plants make ya happy. It’s just #FACTS. Plants also have amazing health benefits as they have the natural ability to clean the air of poisonous and harmful toxins. Hell – give your vegan friend not just one of these babies, but two! $30.00 AT AMAZON

