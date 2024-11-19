Your kids have been asking for a dog for years, and now that they’re finally able to tie their own shoes and hang up their backpacks where they belong after school (most of the time), you’re thinking about caving. There are many factors to consider when choosing what kind of canine to add to your family. The best dog breeds for families with kids are friendly, sociable, and easily trainable, and don’t take too much time out of your already busy days to keep happy.

How do you know if a dog is right for your family?

The experts who spoke with Scary Mommy agree that while shopping based on breed can help you find dogs with certain characteristics, you should look at each dog as an individual. When you're thinking about the type of dog that'll fit best into your family life, here's what you should consider.

The space you have at home, and the dog's activity level: "Some dogs are better suited for apartment living than others. Larger dogs tend to need more space compared to small breed dogs and would benefit from having a yard. If you are considering a medium-sized dog, be sure to do research on their exercise requirements — many require significant exercise and stimulation throughout the day, like Australian Shepherds. If their requirements are not met, this can lead to behavioral issues and anxiety," says Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian in the emergency and critical care services at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center.

The dog's temperament: You'll want to pick a breed known for being tolerant with children, or a dog you know has lived with kids before. Some are naturally suited to taking a few hits and living with loud noises, while others have less patience. "Be sure to do research on this prior to introducing a breed that perhaps does not have the best reputation with children," Fox says. "Some dog breeds tend to be very social and playful, whereas others are more chill and independent. Consider these traits prior to committing."

If you plan to adopt from a rescue organization or your local shelter, ask the staff about dogs fostered by people with kids, says Robert Haussmann, certified trainer, behavior specialist, and co-founder of DogboyNYC. You can also reach out to breeders and ask if they prioritize temperament in their breeding program, he says.

The dog's age: Puppies are not for everyone, and may not be the best choice for a busy family; Fox likens them to a newborn baby, requiring a ton of time, training, and vet visits early on. Adult dogs tend to come already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, house-trained, and just generally with less intense energy, she says.

On the other hand, Haussmann says dogs have a window of time when you should really be socializing them between birth and 12 to 16 weeks of age, and desensitizing them to little kids can go a long way. "Adopting a puppy, if you have young kids, is a great way for that puppy to be like, 'Young kids are part of the world, and they make these noises and get up and run for no reason sometimes.' It's something worth considering. Is this an animal I want to bring into my house and kind of shape from start to finish? Or do I want a dog who already has a decent idea of where to pee, where to poop, and is over the chewing phase?"

Yeah, it sometimes feels counterintuitive, but if you bring a three-year-old dog with no child experience into a house and you have a toddler who's walking around like a little drunk, it can be a little scary for the dog.

The dog's health and potential care costs: "What if something pops up that the dog requires medication or surgery, or what if the dog's got bad teeth?" Haussmann says. He's right: Some health conditions in dogs can be costly, as in thousands of dollars, to treat or manage long-term. Ideally, you would get pet insurance for your dog to cover emergency care and help with other costs, ensuring you can always get your pup to the vet when needed, Fox says. Don't think food will be your only cost.

What should you not consider, for that matter?

When thinking about your family's perfect new pet, Fox cautions against getting caught up on looks or the trendiness of a breed. And definitely don't just adopt a dog on a whim. "It is a huge commitment and requires a lot of preparation, time, and money. Do not get a dog just because it's cute or trendy. Make sure to do appropriate breed research prior to committing so you can make sure you are the right pet owner for that particular breed," she says.

Personal protection dogs have been getting more exposure thanks to TikTok, with breeds like Dobermans, Belgian Malinois, and cane corsos being spotlighted, but these working breeds are not right for the average dog owner. "Dogs known as good guard dogs require a lot of training, special handling, and care. Getting one of these dogs without proper prep and knowledge can lead to a bite incident and other undesirable behaviors," Fox says.

The best dog breeds for families with kids

Dog breeds suitable to be family pets, according to Haussmann and Fox, include:

Large breeds — Fox recommends labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, and doodles, who would all do best in a house with a yard (though doodles can vary in size, and smaller ones are great for apartment living). Haussman is a fan of rottweilers and Staffordshire terriers.

Smaller breeds — King Charles spaniels, poodles, pugs, and shih tzus thrive in smaller spaces or large ones, Fox says, while Haussman cites Havaneses, Malteses, and Italian greyhounds as solid choices too.

Of course, all dogs require exercise and mental stimulation every day in order to be happy, healthy, and well-behaved. But these breeds should need a lot less of it than, say, a working breed dog.

The worst-suited dog breeds for busy families

To be fair, just because a dog is a certain breed doesn’t mean they’ll take after the breed’s traits to a T, says Fox. There are always exceptions. That said, “There are certain breeds that are more independent, require tons of socialization training, or tend to bond with one family member over others. These dogs are less likely to be good family pets,” she explains. “Large breed dogs that are not typically great family pets include Akitas, chow chows, and shar-peis. Smaller breed dogs include Jack Russells, chihuahuas, and shiba inus.”

If you feel yourself being pulled in by a dog’s looks — listen, Frenchies are pretty cute — remember that your dog is supposed to enhance your life, and you are supposed to make theirs richer, too, Haussmann says. Making the right pick really matters in the long run. “Think it through,” he says. “Most of the work in getting a dog should happen before you have the dog.”