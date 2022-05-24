Shooting At Texas Elementary School Leaves Many Dead

Another mass school shooting has taken place, this time at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that 14 students and one teacher were killed in the shooting, and that the shooter was an 18-year-old male resident of Uvalde who was also killed at the scene.

"He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said at an unrelated press conference.

Robb Elementary posted that there was an active shooter at the school just past noon on Tuesday.

There were several other injuries, including two injured police officers whom Governor Abbott reported will survive.

The shooter had a handgun and perhaps a rifle, according to Abbott, and shot his grandmother before entering the school — though her status is not known and that report has not been confirmed.

"When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they're going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now," Abbott said. "The state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children."

Victims of the shooting are being treated at Uvalde Memorial Hospital, University Health in San Antonio, and the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting.

All students were taken off campus to the Sgt. Willie Deleon Civic Center as police swarmed to the crime scene.

Uvalde is located about 85 miles west of San Antonio. Robb Elementary teaches children in 2nd through 4th grade and has 535 children enrolled this year. This was the school’s last week of classes.

In 2021 alone, Governor Abbott signed 7 different bills into law that protected second amendment rights, including a law that made it legal for Texans to carry guns without a license and a law that shielded Texans from federal gun control regulations.

There have been 26 school shootings during the 2021-2022 school year so far.