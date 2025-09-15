I can probably bet that I never once spoke to my dad about my period. Sure, he had two daughters, but “ladies’ troubles” was just not something that we ever openly chatted about, and he sure as hell never went to the store to buy me any sort of menstrual products.

Thankfully, my husband is the opposite of that, and so many millennial dads are following suit, like TikTok user @scuba.y.korea, who demonstrated a masterclass in being a girl dad after his daughter expressed fear she may be getting her period.

“I don’t feel so good,” his daughter says.

In true dad fashion, he first asks, “Got a poop?’

She replies, “I don't know. All I know is that I haven't had my period yet.”

“Ohhhhhhhh,” he says, realizing that he needs to lock in.

“And I'm wearing white too!” she says, “But my stomach does hurt. A lot.”

“Shit,” Dad replies, before his daughter assures him that it's okay.

“Listen, you definitely hold onto your phone ... You call me. If you need me to come and get you, I'll come and get you,” he instructs before he begins searching through the car for a menstrual pad for his young daughter.

“I don't think mama has any pads in here ... Let me call mama really quick,” he says.

And, of course, mom comes through!

“Do we have any pads in this car? She says her stomach kind of hurts. She's not bleeding. Do you keep any in here?”

The mom replies that she usually does keep pads in the car for emergencies, and while the OP digs around in the middle compartment, he finds some, thanks his wife, and gives her the credit she deserves.

He concludes, “Awesome. That's why you're the wife. Okay, love you. Love you. Teamwork makes a dream work!”

In the comment section, the OP is praised for his fast thinking and calm manner.

“I wasn’t even comfortable talking to my mom about my period. Way to go, dad!” one user said.

Another wrote, “stop 🥺 I don't even think my dad knew when I got my first period let alone acknowledged it ever! this is amazing and it's amazing she feels so comfortable”

“THATS WHY YOURE THE WIFE 😭 LOVE THAT 😂” one noted.

If only every person with a period could have had this kind of open dialogue with their parents, especially with their dad, without shame or embarrassment. Such a hopeful clip!