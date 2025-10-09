When I was pregnant with my daughter, my feet grew to the size of tree trunks. I couldn’t walk. My skin stretched so much that I was in pain and itchy, and just in misery. I was fearful that my feet would never go back to their normal size because I had heard stories from my friends that their bodies did some weird sh*t, and they are not alone!

There’s an entire Reddit thread dedicated to parents spilling on all the weird stuff that happened to them, mentally and physically, after having kids.

In the Mommit subreddit, one Reddit user wrote, “My belly button is an inch higher than it used to be and I have food allergies now. What is the weirdest thing that's changed about you? Medical or non-medical.”

Here are some of the best responses from other parents who had some weird s**t happen to them after having kids:

“My feet are a size bigger. Annoying.”

“I can't stomach most horror films. I used to love getting scared by movies/ tv shows. Pre kids, give me allll the terror and gross body horror! Now? Absolutely cannot take any of it. It's not even a conscious choice, I just get physically repulsed by it all.”

“I sweat SO MUCH.”

“My hair went from straight to wavy.”

“I don’t overthink anymore, it’s amazing.”

“I got new food allergies after pregnancy too! I became allergic to buckwheat (like really awful allergic) and I stopped being allergic to bananas that I’ve had an allergy toward all my life. Decent trade honestly.”

“I cry at everything. I use to basically never cry and now it's sad tears, happy tears, scared tears, tired tears ...i cry for everything all the dam time. And I don't care about my career or about trying to do it all whereas I used to be go go go, push harder, do more. Instead I'm slowing down, focusing on family, gardening, reading..intentional doing nothing every day and I love it.”

“There's so many! My eyesight changed for the worse with both pregnancies. My teeth also got bad. My elbow joints hurt and will lock up when extended sometimes. And my wide feet got wider. Basically, I'm falling a part.”

“I’m NOT lactose intolerant anymore.”

“I have about half a dozen really dark thick chin hairs that just keep growing back after plucking”

“One of my ribs detached when I was pregnant with my first and never re-attached.

Since the birth of my second, my dreams have changed entirely. I’ve always been a really active dreamer my whole life, but now they’re different. I used to dream pretty similar things frequently. They’d take place in the same places usually, but now the locations are all new and changed. The “storylines” are more complex and different.”

“My BO is so intense, not smelly per say, but different and strong. I have to reapply deodorant like 4x/day. And my old deodorants no longer work for me. I’ve changed brands a few times.”

“I need alone time. I have never needed alone time. I thrive on energy from people. But the small people take my energy and I need more rest and quiet than ever before.”

“On a positive note, my depression/anxiety has massively improved, and I’m far more mentally/emotionally resilient than I ever have been.”

“I used to be a dog lover and now I can’t stand animals of any sort 🙃”

Read the entire Reddit thread here.