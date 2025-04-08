As a mom to two children in double digits, a lot of things in my life have gotten a whole lot easier. Not only are they more able to pull their weight around the house (ya girl hasn’t unloaded a dishwasher in years), but leaving the house is similarly less stressful. Errands are more quickly accomplished because I don’t have to strap two whiny children into car seats and tote them from place to place: I can leave them home and knock out a handful of errands solo.

But I’ll confess that sometimes I miss having the opportunity to go out with them — wandering grocery aisles, chatting in the waiting room at the mechanic, and all kinds of little moments that turn out to be a nice time.

Recently, TikTok creator @queer_mom made a truly compelling argument to older kids about why running errands with mom is a good idea and not one lie was told...

“Children! Young people! When your mom says, ‘I’m going to go run some errands. Do you want to come with me?’ I know you don’t want to go,” she begins.

“But look: when I go run errands, I am going to get myself treats. And if you’re with me, you are also going to get treats. I will get myself a little coffee treat. I’ll get myself a little pastry treat. Sometimes I’ll get myself a little lunch treat. Sometimes I will just get myself a little dessert treat. Sometimes I will, depending on what I’m doing, be like ‘Oh! We need that!’ Treats will be involved if you come and run errands with me.”

I’m at once seen and called out. Because absolutely yes. My kids will occasionally find my stash of candy or chips in the center console of my car and ask, “What are these?! When did you get these?!” And, kid, the answer is always “When I was running errands.”

And those are just the treats they see. They don’t know about all the bubble teas, DQ Blizzards, or Wendy’s fries they’ve missed out on because they wanted to stay home and play video games. Every now and then, I’ll come in with a cup or wrapped,r and they’ll ask why I didn’t get them one, and that answer is always the same, too: “I’m not Grub Hub. I don’t do deliveries.”

But there’s another, arguably better reason to acquiesce to your mom’s casual offers:

“When I ask you to g,o it’s because I genuinely want to spend time with you,” explains @queer_mom, continuing. “I like my kids. I love my children. I love hanging out with them. I love talking to them. I think they’re the most interesting people I know. So, like, your mom’s asking because she likes you and she wants you to go with her and she will get you treats.”

Honestly, kids, think about it: it’s a no-lose situation. Our motives are pure... even when yours are mostly mercenary.