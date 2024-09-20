17 Witchy Baby Names That Are Unique, Spooky, & Downright Magical

Lovers of spooky season are no doubt already diving into their love of all things Halloween. But if you happen to be pregnant with a due date between now and Oct. 31, well, consider this the perfect opportunity to embrace witchy baby names. It might sound odd at first blush, naming your kid after a witch or warlock. But if you’re the type to dive deep into fantasy books or play cozy video games where you, I dunno, run a fictional apothecary, then this is the name genre for you.

There’s Flora, which sounds a little fantastical, like maybe your kid should have a plucky animal companion at her side as she tends her herb garden. Then there’s Bram, a little darker and spookier, like maybe he has a little cloud of mist over his head at all times. And under the witchy baby names umbrella, there are so many gorgeous gender-neutral options, like Soren, Sage, and tons more.

So, if you want to feel like your new baby might star in their very own epic fantasy film one day, you definitely need to consider a witchy baby name. Here are a few of our favorites.

01 Aurelia Something about Aurelia — which means “the golden one” — makes me picture a witch with cascading blonde hair doing some very elaborate, very cool things with a cauldron. Its most notable namesake is Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, who was renowned for his intellect and philosophy chops.

02 Bram Yes, like Stoker. When you Google witchy baby names, you’ll find a million options for girls, but aside from the occasional “Merlin,” the boy options seem limited. So, you may need to cast a slightly wider net into other fantasy realms, and borrowing Bram from the world-famous Dracula author seems like a great option.

03 Branwen In Welsh mythology, Branwen is turned into a bird, and its roots in Celtic languages mean “blessed raven.” So, if what you love about witches is their closeness with animals and familiars, Branwen might hold special meaning to you.

04 Corbin Speaking of bird baby names, Corbin also means “raven.” It has roots in multiple languages — French, Latin, and English — and currently ranks as the 454th most popular name given to baby boys in the U.S. (i.e., it’s not terriblycommon).

05 Corvina The feminine version of Corbin, Corvina, means “like a raven,” too. Ravens loom large in so many myths and fantasy tales, usually as a way to symbolize foresight and knowledge. They’re also often described as helpers who show spirits the way into the afterlife and have a lot of connection to things beyond the veil. So yeah, you could say this name counts as witchy, alright.

06 Flora This name immediately calls to mind Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather from Disney’s Sleeping Beauty. But adorable fairy association aside, if witchy-ness speaks to you because of its connections to nature, Flora would be a beautiful choice for your baby girl.

07 Griffin Yes, another bird name — though this one is more of a bird-adjacent creature, to be fair. Merlin may not be your first baby name choice from medieval tales of magic, but the half-bird, half-lion beast does play a role in King Arthur’s story (and many, many others). Today, they’re seen as a symbol of courage.

08 Hecate For fans of astrological names, like Luna, Stella, or Selena, give Hecate a chance. The name means “far-reaching,” and is the Greek goddess of magic, sorcery, ghosts, and night (also, dogs). She’s usually depicted with stars, moons, and elements of storms.

09 Jasper What witch worth her salt doesn’t love crystals? Jasper is a kind of quartz that comes in every color of the rainbow, and it’s said to imbue its owner with strength and a grounding energy. While the first few years of having a baby can be chaos, most parents do feel like their children ultimately give them those gifts, too.

10 Marceline This gorgeous French name is perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas’ Manon Blackbeak, a warrior witch who also boasts a French first name. Marceline is a kind of delicate silk fabric, but the name itself also means “dedicated to Mars,” the planet associated with war. While it might sound sweet and feminine, Marceline is not to be messed with.

11 Rowena Yes, like Rowena Ravenclaw, one of the founders of Hogwarts. Rowena is a German name (it also has roots in Welsh) with a ton of possible meanings: “fair-haired,” “white spear,” or “fame and joy.” Even if you’re not a huge Harry Potter fan, the name has a certain vintage charm and enough witchy vibes that it’s still worth mentioning.

12 Sable For fans of Sage who want something less common, consider Sable. It sounds so similar, but instead of being nature-adjacent, it simply means “black.” If you’re into witches for their magic and mystery, maybe your love of all things dark will make you appreciate the meaning.

13 Sage Sage has gained popularity in the U.S. in recent years, especially for girls — it’s sitting at no. 143 on the popularity charts as of 2023. It’s an herb, one any good witch probably keeps in her stash. It’s a method of clearing bad spirits out of a home. And, a sage is someone known for their immense wisdom. So, there actually might not be any name witchier than this one.

14 Salem Of course, this little town in Massachusetts is where the Salem Witch Trials took place. There is a lot to unpack there, but if you are a big history buff and love the sound of the name, we say go for it.

15 Sapphira If Ruby, Pearl, or other gemstone names appeal to you but are just not quiteit, consider Sapphira. Sapphires represent joy, wisdom, and good health, but that slight change of the ending gives Sapphira a more fantastical edge.

16 Soren Soren is a Scandinavian name whose root word — severus — is Latin for “stern” or “severe.” While you might not like to think of your baby as the stern type, a name with a little edge might be just what you’re looking for. It definitely sounds like the sort of moniker that’ll appear in a YA witch academy fantasy book any day now.

17 Vesper This is a stunning gender-neutral name that means “evening star,” and it’s certainly a moodier baby name choice than what’s popular today. It would be a beautiful witchy baby name idea for a baby born at night.

So, will you be having a little Salem or a tiny Griffin? You really can’t go wrong with any name in this list.