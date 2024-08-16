Since the dawn of time, people have been naming their babies after things they love: a flower with a special meaning to them, a historical figure they hope their child takes after, or a family member who is especially dear. In modern times, sometimes that means parents name their babies after a beloved Disney movie or a hit TV show. And, after the recent explosion of BookTok — a TikTok community powering book sales and conversations right now — you can expect to see some BookTok names on your friends’ baby announcements soon. And hey, maybe you’re even searching for one of your own.

BookTok is primarily focused on the fantasy romance (aka romantasy) genre right now, and A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas seems to be most readers’ introduction to modern romantasy books. So, unsurprisingly, you can already see her work changing baby name trends. As Romper reports, the Social Security Administration published a list of all the names that jumped at least four positions in popularity from 2022 to 2023. All of them sound a bit fantastical, and many of them are actually prominent characters in Maas’ stories: Cassian, Azriel, Lucien, Rhys, Emerie, Maeve, Elaine, and more.

So, if you’re considering using a BookTok name for your baby, just know you’re not alone. The Cassians and Azriels may outnumber the Noahs and Aidens in years to come.

01 Xaden If you’re searching for an edgy boy name, why not borrow Xaden from Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing? He’s broody but devoted, and fiercely loyal to his friends. The Arabic name Zaden translates to “growth” or “abundance,” which are both wonderful things to wish for your baby.

02 Violet Starring opposite Xaden in Fourth Wing is Violet Sorrengail. Her name will appeal to parents also interested in floral or earthy names, which have become immensely popular in recent years. In 2023, Violet was the 16th most popular name given to baby girls, so if you’re striving for uniqueness, it may not be the best choice.

03 Poppy Now, if you need a flower name that’s spunky and unique, Poppy is a great choice. It’s 289th on the popularity list, for starters, and immediately calls to mind the image of big, bright, happy blooms. Romantasy readers will recognize the name from Jennifer L. Armentrout’s From Blood and Ash.

04 Nesta Obviously a baby name list about this genre wouldn’t be complete without some baby names from the Maasiverse. Sarah J. Maas’ three interconnected series, which span eight books, have quite a few interesting names in them, but Nesta is one of the more polarizing characters in the saga. Nesta is a Welsh name — many of Maas’ characters have Welsh names — meaning “pure.” If the character resonated with you, you won’t need much convincing about this pick.

05 Nesryn Nesryn Faliq is a seriously underappreciated character in the Throne of Glass world, and her name is truly stunning. Baby name forums are not in agreement about its meaning — answers range from “wild rose” to “falcon,” which makes sense if you’ve read the books. In any case, she’s a skilled archer who goes to the ends of her world to save her friends. That’s cool enough.

06 Yrene (Or Irene) Aelin gets a lot of attention as the badass assassin-turned-rightful-queen protagonist of Maas’ Throne of Glass series. But another equally incredible character is Yrene, and her name is truly beautiful. It has a vintage feel, and it means “peace.”

07 Rowan Aelin’s love interest, immensely powerful fae warrior, occasionally turns into a bird — you know, just Rowan things. SJM’s hunky white-haired fighter boi actually has a name that means “red-haired.” But the author probably chose this name because the rowan tree often appears in folklore and is believed to protect against witchcraft and evil.

08 Dorian This is the last Throne of Glass pick, I swear, but Dorian is just too good to pass up. Literary name lovers will like it anyway because of its tie-in to The Picture of Dorian Gray. It feels appropriate for your new baby, too, since Dorian is a derivative of the Greek word deron, meaning “gift.”

09 Darien If Dorian is almost it but not quite right, consider stealing the name of Darien Cassel from City of Gods and Monsters by Kayla Edwards. He’s one of the hottest book boyfriends ever, so maybe it’d be too weird to name your kid after him. If you like nature-adjacent names, though, Darien has Gaelic roots that mean “oak tree,” so it’ll be a good reminder to stand tall.

10 Freya Once you’ve spent literal months getting through all of SJM’s works, you’ll find you need to fill the void in your life with more romantasy books, and A Fate Inked In Blood is one of the recommended hangover cure books. It’s a Norse-inspired story in which shield maiden Freya must unite her fractured kingdom. The name Freya means “noble lady” and definitely has girl-power vibes going on, if that’s what you want for your little one’s name.

11 Kieran Another character from Armentrout’s universe has a covetable name: Kieran, the werewolf bestie of Poppy and her boo thang, Casteel. It’s an Irish name meaning “black-haired” or “little dark one,” which is kind of perfect for bookworm parents who lean a little witchy and fantastical themselves.

12 Bryce OK, one more Maas-inspired name: Bryce. Bryce Quinlan is the hilarious, no-holds-barred protagonist of the Crescent City series. Like Chandler, Kyle, or Logan, Bryce is typically a boy’s name, but it feels extra cool on a girl.

13 Saoirse Gabi Burton's Sing Me To Sleep is a stellar YA book all about Saoirse, a siren living in a kingdom prejudiced against her who must conceal her abilities to stay alive. This Irish name means "freedom," and it's most recognizable to American parents thanks to actress Saoirse Ronan.

14 Kai Powerless by Lauren Roberts was everywhere on BookTok when it came out, so chances are you’re familiar with Kai, the male main character. Kai peaked in popularity in 2022 but began falling off ever-so-slightly in 2023, according to the SSA. It can be traced to many different languages, but some of its meanings include “sea” and “earth.”

15 Zélie Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi stars Zélie Adebola. She lives in a land where magic once ran wild, but it disappeared when a ruthless king took the throne. She must outsmart the crown prince (and many other dangerous creatures) in order to restore her home to its former glory. The name is a derivative of the Greek Azélie, meaning “dry earth.”

16 Roman Divine Rivals fans, where you at? Roman Kitt stole all our hearts in Rebecca Ross’ historical fantasy romance duology. It has become increasingly popular over the last few years — it’s sitting at No. 66 on the SSA charts — but it’s still not heard so often that it’s predictable.

17 Evangeline Stephanie Garber’s Once Upon A Broken Heart has gained tons of fans on Booktok, and main character Evangeline definitely has a name worth stealing. Its Greek roots mean “good news,” and it has Evie built in as the cutest nickname ever.

18 Kiva Kiva is a girl’s name that means “to protect,” so it makes sense why author Lynette Noni chose it for her main character in The Prison Healer. In the story, young Kiva gets tasked with healing the worst criminals inside a notoriously dangerous prison. But a new inmate who arrives upends her entire life, and she has to volunteer for a series of deadly trials to keep them both alive. It’s a lovely name that’s easy to pronounce correctly the first time, even if you’ve never seen it before.

19 Ravyn One Dark Window fans love them some Ravyn — he’s the shadowy but sweet love interest of main character Elspeth. Raven with an E is not even in the top 1,000 most popular boy names in the U.S., so spelling it either way will ensure your kid stands out among their peers.

20 Isla Have you read Lightlark by Alex Aster? If so, you’ll remember main character Isla (who, very annoyingly, pronounces her name Is-la). Whether you say it the classic way or Aster’s way, Isla means island, so it’s a very feminine and tranquil pick. For what it’s worth, Isla was the 33rd most popular baby girl name in 2023.

So, here’s to naming your little one after the characters you love and admire most. If they happen to be a six-foot-four, centuries-old fae warrior with a face tattoo, so be it.