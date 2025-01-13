In a new TikTok (but a tale as old as time), one woman shared her frustrating (but funny) text conversation with her husband as he took on a very difficult and overwhelming task — grocery shopping.

During the holidays, TikTok user @epiblonde asked her husband to head to the grocery store. In her caption, she noted it was the “single task” she gave him over the holiday, and yet, who ended up doing the mental work to help her husband through basically the entire grocery list? She did!

I know, I know. Collect your jaw off the floor, and let’s move on.

Set to the song, “Survivor” by Reba McEntire, which has become a tongue-in-cheek song TikTok users play when conveying frustration as McEntire sings about being a “single mom who works two jobs” as a “survivor,” @epiblonde shared her text conversation.

First, she texted the list to her husband which consisted of seven items — a bag of arugula, a bag of spinach, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, two large wheels of brie (which she wanted pictures of to confirm he was getting the right kind), and crackers.

Seems simple enough! Also, I want to try whatever salad she was making!

First, he has a question about bagged versus plastic container arugula.

“How critical is bagged arugula. Got plastic container of baby arugula,” he texted her back to which she replies, “That's fine. Also spinach. But small bag”

He says he has secured spinach as well. He also grabs the dried cranberries and walnuts. Then...things take a turn when he sends a picture of his cart with no arugula in sight.

“Where is the arugula?” she asks. “And why are you wearing your slippers outside of the house?”

“I haven’t gone back for it,” he replied before quickly sending her a picture of the item.

Next up, the wheels of brie!

Her husband sent her a photo with several options of brie cheese. She picks a couple and everything seems to be going well until she notices a package of feta cheese in one of the photos.

“Goat?” he asks.

“That’s feta not goat,” she replies as she does a hilarious close-up of the label on the cheese that clearly says “feta” in bold letters. After he says he couldn’t find goat, she helps things along by sharing screenshots of what packaged goat cheese looks like.

“Typically comes in a log like this,” she writes.

Lo and behold, he finds some! After a couple of other clarifications, he finishes the list (or so we thought). I think we can all agree that the OP was probably better off just going herself considering how much mental effort she had to put in to help him pick up seven items.

After her video went viral, several TikTok users could not hold back their frustration for the OP.

“My personal hell,” one user wrote.

“Price buster made me lol,” another user said noting the time when her husband shared a good deal on prosecco.

“He ended up forgetting to put it in the cart,” she wrote back.

Another said, “Ladies! They’re not all like this!! Hold out!”

The OP replied, “He’s truly great. Just grocery challenged.”

One user took the husband’s side and wrote, “i think this actually very strong and good communication love him for wanting to be the best and love that you know how to delegate to him and get ur support 🤍”

One user replied to that sentiment and said, “Please do not aspire to teach a grown man basic food items and simple task.”

Can’t say I disagree there!