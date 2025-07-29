It’s almost back to school season, which means that people on the internet are fighting about school supply lists. While some complaints are valid — like, why in the world are teachers expected to pay for things like tissues? — other complaints are incredibly terrible. One of the biggest controversies? Parents insisting on personalizing or labeling their children’s school supplies so that they won’t be shared with the rest of the class.

The vast majority of teachers will tell you that there are multiple reasons for communal school supplies: they make sure all kids have the same tools, they level the playing field for kids who might not have as much, and they’re easier to keep organized.

But one teacher feels differently (kind of). Former teacher Tionna jumped on TikTok to give her very special reason to encourage parents to write their kid’s name on school supplies.

“As a former educator, I’d highly recommend writing your kid’s name on school supplies,” she begins. “That way when the teacher goes to the community closet, we can all know where it came from. And I can read it and say, ‘Look everyone, this came from Johnny. Johnny got us this new bottle of hand sanitizer. Everyone say thank you, Johnny.’”

That’s right: writing kids’ names on school supply can help create community instead of promote individualism and difference. It can also create gratitude and thankfulness.

“And then Johnny feels appreciated,” she continues. “He know what it feels like to contribute to a community that he’s a part of. Now his friends get to say thank you. Thank you for contributing to our community. What a great friend. Everybody wins.”

Yes, Tionna, we see what you did there. And we love it.

Down in the comments, most everyone appreciated this former teacher’s new spin on the old argument.

“Thought I was in enemy territory for a second,” one commenter joked.

“This is the best take on this topic that I’ve seen yet,” another agreed.

“This is great middle ground of all the videos I’ve seen,” wrote another mom.

“I’ve noticed a theme in life and it’s that we’ve lost a sense of community while demanding to be part of one,” wrote another.

And a few teachers chimed in that this approach works for their classroom.

“Kids love when their tissue box comes up in the rotation,” one teacher reported.

“I used to put a small sign on the tissue boxes ‘Donated by _____ Thank you!’ The kids LOVED seeing their names,” another agreed.

“And for the families who cannot contribute, I write their name on one of the items that I’m providing,” another educator added.

What a great solution that builds community while also thanking individuals. Maybe (please!) this could end this unneeded ongoing argument.