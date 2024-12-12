Yoto Mini Speakers For Kids Recalled Due To Burn And Fire Hazards

The Yoto Mini Speaker is being voluntarily recalled because its lithium-ion battery could overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency said the popular music and storytelling device for kids has received six reports from U.S. consumers and one from a U.K. consumer of the speaker overheating or melting.

Over 250,000 speakers marketed for children have been recalled due to a fire risk.

No injuries have been reported.

The speaker is marketed for kids aged 3 to 12 and is designed to play audiobooks, music, radio, and podcasts with the use of Yoto cards.

The model name Yoto Mini, SKU PRPLXX00860, and serial number are located on the base of the product. The recalled Yoto Mini was sold with a charging cable included, but no adaptor or charger, CPSC said.

Impacted units were sold online at us.yotoplay.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, and maisonette.com, and in toy and gift stores nationwide from November 2021 through April 2024 for about $70.

"Customer safety is our number one priority and it is incredibly important to us that our products meet our high standards," the company says on its website for the recall.

If you remember, the company initially issued the recall of more than 251,000 Yoto Minis in April 2024 because the lithium-ion batteries can overheat and catch fire, leading to the possibility of fires and burns.

It's important to note that even if you contacted the company in April 2024 and received a free Yoto Mini Smart Cable, you still need to take further action to ensure the safety of your Yoto Mini. The company is now offering a free Battery Replacement Kit to everyone who owns a Yoto Mini made between 2021 and 2023.

Yoto found that even after sending customers the Smart Cable, they still received additional reports of the product overheating. The company says it has investigated and found that the overheating occurred when the Yoto Mini had a battery that had gone completely dead, especially after a long period of not being used.

If your child has a Yoto Mini, you should take it away from them and stop using it immediately.

Everyone who owns a Yoto Mini made between 2021-2023 is eligible for a free Battery Replacement Kit. You may have even already been emailed or contacted via the Yoto App with instructions. This applies to customers who have already received their Smart Cable as part of the original recall.

To request your free Battery Replacement kit, head to the company's dedicated recall website and follow the instructions. You will need the email address used to register your Yoto Mini and the serial number.

If you have any questions you can contact Yoto customer service.