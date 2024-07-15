A Boy Mom Worries She Won't Hear From Her Adult Sons

A mom on TikTok wonders what her life will look like if she only has sons, worried that once they’re grown, she’ll never hear from them.

TikTok mom, Morgan, posted a video, asking her followers if she’s wrong for thinking that as her sons grow up, she might hear from them less noting that, as a daughter, she talks to her own mom way more than her brother.

“After I had my son, I was like, ‘Okay, if I end up having all boys, I will be fine. Like I am obsessed with him. He is so perfect like I could take five more of these.’ And I've been thinking about it recently ... what happens when they're adults and grown men? Like, we would never be the mom side of the family,” Morgan worries.

“And a lot of the times, girls tend to be closer with their moms. Not all the time. I know that's a sensitive topic, but like we would never have that like mother-daughter, in with their families ... when they have their own children.”

She cites the grown men in her life, her brother and husband, as examples of why she feels this sinking feeling.

“What if they're like my brother and like my husband and barely call their parents? When they do, it's like, ‘Yeah, I'm fine. I'm alive. Yeah, we're good. Okay, bye.’ Like, my sister and I call my mom all the time and just like chat her up. Like, what if they don't want to chat me up?”

Morgan notes that, to help curb this fear, she is committed to being the best mother-in-law she can be, hoping that her warm and open demeanor would help her see her sons and grandkids more.

“I'm just going to be the best mother-in-law ever. Like top-notch, so good. So they want me around. They want me to babysit and do the fun grandma things,” she said. “But I know I'm getting a little ahead of myself because my baby is literally nine months old, and we haven't even had a second or third yet. But like this is where my mind's going. I got to position myself. I got to play my cards right. If I want to be the in, go-to grandma and mom.”

Down in the comments, another mom of boys echoed the idea that having boys can be harder when they’re adults.

“I don't know. Boys are just harder when they're older. I feel like, obviously, girls are so hard, but... mom hears a lot more from my sister and I. I should ask for my brother...”

Other boy moms commented on Morgan’s video, validating her fears about the future of having sons.

“I’m a boy mom too! We just gotta get close to their wives and be the best MIL,” one user said.

Another echoed, “I feel like our generation will understand how to be the best MIL ✨”

“Be the best MIL! Mine is my best friend, I call her before my own mom often, she even has a nursery/toys/everything my baby needs at her house! We couldn’t do it without her❤️” another wrote.

Others came to offered words of encouragement, noting that their husbands were close to their moms even in adulthood.

“My husband calls his mom to chat all the time. We live far and they talk for hours 💗 their relationship is so sweet and special,” one user wrote.

“My husband is ultra close with his mom & talks to her daily. And she also has a great relationship with our kids. So there’s hope. She is the best MIL,” another replied.

“To give you some relief, we go to my husbands family for holidays, we bring my son over at least once a week to see grandma and he calls her every day/other day. Plus we text her photos all the time!,” another reassured.

Here’s to a new generation of moms who want to be the best mothers-in-law they can be!