Zip lining is a super fun activity that kids will be especially excited to take part in. That is if you can both find it offered near your home and your kids meet the height and weight requirements. If you can’t and they don’t, these best kids' zip line kits can be set up right in your own backyard and are the next best thing — aside from maybe an outdoor movie theater.

The home zip line kits on this list come with everything your kids will need to fly through the air like the pros, and they’re usually easier to set up than you might think and don’t require a huge backyard since they come in a range of sizes. You could opt for something 100 feet long or more, or you could go a shorter route as well.

One important thing to keep in mind, though, is safety. Backyard zip line kits might not be as extensive or elaborate as zip lining in, say, a jungle in Costa Rica, but that doesn’t automatically make them any safer. That’s why Scary Mommy advises making sure your kids are always wearing a helmet, harness, and gloves whenever they are using the zip line, and that you inspect and maintain the equipment on a regular basis. You may also want to consider having a professional train them first. And of course, always make sure they’re supervised.

1. This Zip Line Kit With An Extra Sturdy Seat

This 98-foot zip line offers durable and strong seat that can hold up to 330 pounds (so even adults can join in on the fun), and they’re adjustable to hold kids of all sizes. The ultra-strong galvanized aircraft stainless steel cable used is weather-resistant and comes with tree protectors as well. The springs are made of rust-resistant steel, making for an all-around safe and durable option that has all the accessories needed.

Helpful Review: “Worth it! My kids LOVE this thing. We put it only a few feet off the ground but it works really well. The trolley is super sturdy and the seat is adjustable for taller/shorter people.”

Zip Line Length: 98 feet | Maximum Weight Limit: 330 Pounds

2. This Best-Selling Zip Line Kit With A Near-Perfect Rating

This highly rated zip line kit is one of the most popular options out there due to its safety and durability. The stainless steel spring brake system ensures that the system won’t come to a sudden, jarring stop, and it can hold up to 250 pounds. They also make it easy to personalize the kit for your backyard — if your trees are too far apart, you can contact the company, and they will make a customized length for you. Plus, it’s made with kids in mind: The handles are covered in a nonslip grip material, and the seat is high quality and comfortable.

Helpful Review: “Great product at a good price. Our kids love this! We had to get a little creative to get the cable nice and tight but we figured it out. The customer service is also outstanding as they helped us get a replacement piece that had we had accidently broken. Lots of fun!”

Zip Line Length: 95 feet (Featured), options available from 71 feet up to 200 feet | Maximum Weight Limit: 250 Pounds

3. This Super-Long Zip Line Kit

At 150 feet, this zip line is among the longest on the market. It comes with everything you need, including tree protectors, a fully enclosed carriage with nonslip handles, an adjustable seat, and hanging hardware. If your kids prefer to stand rather than sit, the seat can also be removed. Reviewers rave about how easy it is to install, which is always a plus.

Helpful Review: “Easy to install, the kids and cousins are loving it, even in the cold months (just have to set up and break down when the nights get below freezing) but again back to the install- it was pretty easy and quick to do! Also buy the extra break, worth it for the bounce back- it’s so fun, even is adults have fun on it!!”

Zip Line Length: 150 feet; also available in 80 feet | Maximum Weight Limit: 250 Pounds

4. This Zip Line Kit With A Light-Up Seat

Zip lining during the day is fun, of course, but zip lining at night? That’s even more exciting! This zip line kit makes it possible and a little less scary. The LED seat lights up in all different colors as kids fly through the air, putting a whole new spin on things. There’s a 200-pound weight limit, and this one is very durable and sturdy.

Helpful Review: “My kids love this zipline. I was able to install in a few hours and happy with the quality of the materials. The guide helps understand the correct angle to measure for sloping ground and is easy to follow. [...]The kids enjoy the light show and riding it at night.”

Zip Line Length: 100 feet (Featured); options available from 70 to 100 feet| Maximum Weight Limit: 200 Pounds

5. This Zip Line Kit Perfect For Kids And Adults

Looking for a great zip line kit that parents can use as well? The Hyponix may be perfect since it can hold up to 350 pounds. It’s available in several lengths ranging from 100 to 200 feet, and some options even come with additional tree climbers for added outdoor fun. The zip line has an easy-to-install backup turnbuckle safety system, along with a seatbelt for security.

Helpful Review: “A buddy and I set this up in my backyard this afternoon. He had previously set one up in his yard from a different manufacturer. He kept saying how much nicer quality every component of this system is. The cable is very thick. All other components appear to be of exceptional quality. Setup was very easy.”

Zip Line Length: 100 feet (Featured); options available up to 200 feet| Maximum Weight Limit: 350 Pounds

6. This Affordable Zip Line Kit That’s Great For Older Kids

For less than $85, this zip line kit is a steal. The stainless steel cable included can hold up to 330 pounds, making it perfect for kids and and kids at heart. It’s very easy to set up and features an adjustable seat and a comfortable handle to grip. The downside to this one is that there aren’t any brakes, so it’s best to make sure it’s not too steep. Overall, the Happybuy is a great, inexpensive option for older kids.

Helpful Review: “Even months and months later, the kids still can't get enough of this and it's sturdy enough and the adults can enjoy a ride every now and again as well.”

Zip Line Length: 100 feet | Maximum Weight Limit: 330 Pounds

7. A Budget-Friendly Zip Line Kit That’s Easy To Install

This Hi-Na zip line kit comes in two different lengths so you can pick the option that works best in your backyard. The galvanized steel cable is strong and weather-resistant, so it won’t easily rust. The steel spring brake helps kids easily slow down and keeps them from crashing into a tree. Reviewers note that it’s fast, fun, and easy to set up.

Helpful Review: “This thing is so neat. My FIL installed it for the grandkids and I think the parents have more fun on it. The stopper works really well and helps make sure you won't hit anything. It holds over 200lbs, my husband and his father have gone on it, and we have it pretty high up where you have to climb a ladder to get up on top and go down.”

Zip Line Length: 100 feet (Featured); also available in 150 feet | Maximum Weight Limit: 250 Pounds

8. This Dual-Function Zip Line Kit

If your kid is obsessed with American Ninja Warrior or is looking for a zip line to add to their obstacle course challenge, they’ll literally do flips for this home zip line kit. It features a swing-like seat that they can use to sit on or fly face down on the belly. It pulls double duty by transforming into a tight-rope for honing those ninja balancing skills.

Helpful Review: “This is super easy to install and remove without damaging the trees. The length is perfect for my yard and this has been a big hit with the kids, we used our own circle style swing with this instead of the one provided and it works great. The slide action is smooth and I like the sound it makes as it zips down the line. Be careful about how much angle you get on this as it can build up speed fast if it is too steep. So far we have had no problems other than the neighbor kids being jealous!”

Zip Line Length: 65 feet | Maximum Weight Limit: 250 Pounds