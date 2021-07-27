Paris Hilton Is Reportedly Expecting Her First Child

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Page Six reports Paris Hilton is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Carter Reum

Congratulations might be in order for Paris Hilton and her fiancé, Carter Reum. The couple are reportedly expecting their first child, with Page Six sharing that Hilton is pregnant.

Though Hilton herself hasn’t confirmed the news, she has long been open about wanting to have kids, revealing earlier this year that she’d begun IVF treatments to start a family with Reum and hoped to conceive twins, a boy and a girl. In a January interview on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, she shared that she and Reum had started the IVF process and that her longtime pal Kim Kardashian was open with her about her own pregnancy experiences, including using a surrogate for two of her children.

Page Six reports that Hilton and Reum have been engaged since February, though reps from both camps declined to comment on the reports of her pregnancy.

Another sign that indicates the 41-year-old pop culture phenom has babies on the brain: During the July 26 episode of her podcast, This Is Paris, she played a popular baby shower game with guests including new mom Meghan Trainor, with the group trying to sniff out which candy bar was smeared into disposable diapers. Hilton joked that the game is understandably “weird.”

Hilton reportedly met Reum, a venture capitalist, through mutual friends, with the pair confirming their relationship in a sugary sweet anniversary Instagram post back in April 2020.

Last month, Hilton appeared on the Just for Variety podcast, telling host Marc Malkin that while she’s happy she’s achieved the elusive “billionaire” status, these days, she’s more concerned about starting a family of her own. “It was such a goal of mine before because I wasn’t happy in my personal life,” she said of making a billion dollars. “And also just going through what I went through, I always saw money as freedom and independence, and not being controlled. And I think that’s why I just had that as my focus in life.”

“And now that I am so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life, I’m not really interested in billions anymore,” she said. “I’m more interested in babies.”

It certainly seems like 2021 is going to be a big year for Hilton, with her upcoming Netflix cooking show and exciting changes in her personal life. As the heiress herself might’ve once said: “That’s hot.”