Pete Davidson Has (Probably) Confirmed He’s Dating Phoebe Dynevor

Dimitrios Kambouris/ Ian West - PA Images/Getty

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Pete Davidson just kind of confirmed that he and Phoebe Dynevor are a couple

You know Pete Davidson: Star of Saturday Night Live and The King of Staten Island. And you know Phoebe Dynevor: Breakout star of Netflix’s Bridgerton, which just became the most-watched series in the streaming giant’s history. But did you know they’re allegedly together? After weeks of rumors and speculation, Pete may have just confirmed that he and Duchess Daphne herself are an official couple.

During a Zoom call with Marquette University, Davidson was asked a telling question: Does he have a celebrity crush?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNjl_U5HIPM/?utm_source=ig_embed

His answer was a little awkward.

“I’m with my celebrity crush,” Davidson said, then laughed and added, “Uh…Yeah…So…So…Yes.”

He refused to add any further detail, but honestly, that’s all I need. Davidson and Dynevor have been spotted together looking cozy and friendly on multiple occasions (and on multiple continents), so this really does seem like confirmation straight from him that they’re officially an item.

Rumors of a potential romance started last month, when Davidson reportedly visited Dynevor in the U.K., where she is filming an upcoming project. People who saw them together said they were “holding hands and hugging each other” as they walked around the city. A fan even told a local newspaper, “It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together.”

Well then. Wonder what Lady Whistledown would have to say about this?

Last week, those rumors were fueled further by an article in Us Weekly that claimed that “despite the long distance,” Davidson and Dynevor are “going strong.”

In that article, a source told the magazine, “Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together. They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work. They’re not looking to rush things.”

It’s thought that the two met around the time Dynevor’s Bridgerton co-star, Regé-Jean Page, hosted SNL, since she was in New York at that time. Did Page play matchmaker and set this up? I actually kind of hope so, because that would be an absolutely adorable twist to this story.

It’s also worth noting that Davidson, who shot to fame when he was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande, said after that relationship ended that he wanted to take a break from dating, “Unless I meet the love of my life.” Does that mean Dynevor is it? Only time will tell, but TBH, I am kind of shipping this now.