LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: (L-R) In this image released on May 23, Jameson Moon Hart, P!nk, and Willow Sage Hart pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Carson Daly praised Pink for her decision to deny her daughter Willow a phone even though “all her friends” have one

Millennials love Pink for a lot of reasons, including her nostalgic songs and her badass on-stage talents. But one of the biggest reasons our exhausted generation appreciates Pink is for her unwavering, unapologetic approach to life. It is especially refreshing for moms to see her parent her kids her way, even if it invokes criticism from, well, everyone. And even if it’s an unpopular opinion (to some) like denying her 10-year-old daughter Willow a cell phone.

Recently the Grammy-award winning artist did a virtual chat with Carson Daly on TODAY where the pair caught up on each other — and of course parenthood was a topic of much discussion.

When the topic of cell phones came up, the singer and performer was adamant about the rules she has for her 10-year-old daughter.

“There’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well,” she told Daly. “For kids, I’m not there yet. I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, ‘You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.’ That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care.”

We love this tough love.

But that doesn’t mean that she’s totally against the meeting of kids and technology.

She also talked about her new partnership with the Calm — the app has traditionally been geared toward adults and lulling them into sleep. Pink is taking up the task to help kids fall asleep faster by calmly reading bedtime stories on the app.

“I’ve been using Calm for years and that’s how I fall asleep, so when I heard they were doing a Calm Kids, I was like, ‘I want to do that. I want to read stories to kids,’” she told Daly. “And so I tested out my stories on Jameson and he requests them now.

Daly also shared that he totally understood where she was coming from, sharing:

“Jackson’s [Daly’s son] on TikTok and I’m like, ‘Bro, please. It’s getting late. Your brain’s firing right now. I need your brain to go the other way,'” he joked.

While of course technology is essential for our kids to function in society, there also have to be clear boundaries and rules — and all family rules are going to look different. And that means that maybe Pink’s kid is going to be the last one in her class to tote a smart phone.