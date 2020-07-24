Pink Shows Off Daughter's Mask-Making Skills In On-Point Instagram Post

Proud mom Pink also credits her daughter’s selflessness for deciding to make her own mask

In a new Instagram post, Pink shares some seriously valid bragging rights about her daughter, Willow. The 8-year-old has apparently mastered the DIY mask-making thing, thanks to one of her mom’s old t-shirts and a smart and selfless attitude. In the early days of the pandemic, Pink shared that she and her son, Jameson, were diagnosed with COVID-19 — so if anyone knows the importance of mask-wearing, it’s Pink’s family.

“My daughter made her first mask tonight,” Pink captioned the photo of Willow. “She’s pretty proud of herself for making something from scratch from an old Billy Idol t-shirt I gave her, for taking her health into her own hands.”

The homemade mask is exceptionally sewn together, and tied in the back with those soft, fluffy ribbons every ’80s child who wore ponytails and pigtails is familiar with (ah, nostalgia). It’s perfect. Pink says she’s proud of her daughter, too, for “taking her health into her own hands and thinking about others.” And, as always, she cuts right to the heart of the matter:

“I’m also proud she’s not growing up to be an idiot. Stay safe everyone! We love you all!”

Earlier this month, Pink shared a selfie while she was wearing not one, but two masks, and talked about wearing them while being asthmatic: “I have asthma and I’m wearing TWO masks! I’m breathing fine and I’m not a selfish idiot! WEAR A MASK IT’S NOT THAT HARD.”

For Mother’s Day, Pink penned an emotional essay about her son Jameson’s experience with the coronavirus. She described it as the most challenging event of motherhood for her so far, and urged others to take the virus and the impact it is having on the less fortunate, very seriously.

“Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” she wrote. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

With schools around the country getting ready to re-open next month and parents everywhere scrambling to figure out child care, attempting to navigate through distance learning options, and basically living with a ball of anxiety and worry for their children in their gut every moment of every day, these public reminders from famous moms like Pink about masks and the danger of the virus itself are extremely valuable.